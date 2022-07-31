Report: Seahawks to work out Reuben Foster

The Seattle Seahawks have the day off from training camp Sunday, meaning there won't be any live stream or updates from the VMAC. However, that doesn't mean that it will be a day absent of news on the Hawks, as according to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rappoport, the team is set to host a former first round selection for a workout.

Free agent LB Reuben Foster, hoping to kick-start his comeback after recovery from a major knee injury, has a workout today with the #Seahawks, source said. Foster hasn’t played since 2018, but the former #49ers and #Commanders LB has had several workouts. Another chance today. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 31, 2022

Reuben Foster was a first round selection of the San Francisco 49ers in 2017, taken just a handful of spots prior to the selection of Malik McDowell by Seattle. Foster's career with the Niners was derailed by off-field issues and injuries, and after being claimed off waivers by the Washington Football Team, he spent the entirety of the 2019 and 2020 campaigns on injured reserve before spending the 2021 season out of the league.

Between injuries and off field issues, the last time Foster set foot on an NFL field for a game was the weekend before Halloween in 2018. For reference, that was the weekend Seattle defeated the Detroit Lions 28-14 thanks to a three touchdown effort from Russell Wilson.

Whether or not the team signs Foster after his workout on Sunday, a move of some sort is coming, as the team continues to have an open roster spot following the retirement of J.R. Sweezy.