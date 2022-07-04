The Social Club: The most intriguing Seahawks camp battles for 2022

Welcome to another edition of The Social Club, where we pose questions to our Field Gulls Twitter followers and we share the best answers here... and then in turn you give your own answers in the comments section.

We’re in July, and we’ve only got a few more weeks to go before Seattle Seahawks training camp kicks off at the VMAC in Renton. There are quite a number of positions that are far from settled, most notably at quarterback but also at cornerback following the loss of D.J. Reed in free agency. We asked which camp battles are the most interesting, and here are some of the top responses!

RT, CB, ILB (beside Brooks in the new 3/4 base D) and of course QB https://t.co/RRGUpivF3L — phil verret (@BasketballPhil) June 28, 2022

I want to see the CBs. I really think they will start Burns, Jones and Coleman as nickel . I think they will try to get back to the tall CBs. I think they will play Bryant and Woolen small amounts and Brown will be on PUP to start the season. — Frank Buckner (@Bucc206) June 29, 2022

I’m REALLY interested in seeing how the CB room shakes up especially when Tre Brown comes back healthy. I really think this can be the best secondary we’ve had since Sherm was healthy — Teren Kowatsch (@tkseahawk13) June 28, 2022

ILB. Hoping they keep Barton on the bench so we don’t give up a billion yards rushing every game. — Noah Hormann (@Noahtorious_BIG) June 28, 2022

- Starting QB (Lock and Smith)

- WR3 (Eskridge, Swain, Goodwin, Melton)

- Starting RT (Lucas, Curhan, Forsythe)

- CB2 opposite Sidney Jones (Brown, Bryant, Burns)

- OLB 3 (Mafe, Robinson, Smith) — BK (@BKvoiceover) June 28, 2022

Curhan vs Lucas @ RT — Aaron Ray (@aaronraykk) June 28, 2022

Lots. New tackles vs rush. QB spot will be intriguing. RB as Carson needs to retire. And LB now #54 has left. Oddly i feel much more comfortable this year with our secondary than last season. A — Sir Øttäl De Viper OBE, KBE, VC (@zumfunkraum) June 28, 2022

Will Garden Minshew be the day 1 starter. — Ryan Johnston (@RJohnston1623) June 28, 2022

CB1 and CB2 — Hint Clurtt (@fgbrugna) June 28, 2022

Like to see Geno get some work in, Lock as well. D line could be nasty this year — Micah J Montgomery (@MicahJMontgome2) June 28, 2022

OLine. Pete is going to live or die by the dudes with their hands in the ground — Joe (@joejoejoe253) June 28, 2022

I’m most intrigued by the cornerback battle. Quarterback is going to be tightly contested but we also have low expectations for either Geno Smith or Drew Lock to be a high-level starter. Cornerback has Sidney Jones and Artie Burns as the real veterans of the group, whereas Tre Brown, Coby Bryant, and Tariq Woolen are among those first- and second-year players vying for a spot in the regular defensive rotation.

