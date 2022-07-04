Pre-Snap Reads 7/4: K.J. Wright is ‘Team Geno’ all day

Seahawks News

6 thoughts on 6 Seahawks: Noah Fant is one of the most experienced 24-year-old TEs ever

Seaside Joe 1215: Plus a roundup of what you may have missed at Seaside Joe

3 Encouraging Free Agent Situations Seahawks Should Monitor - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The Seahawks have several intriguing free agent options still available as late as July! Matty F. Brown breaks down three encouraging situations that, if certain scenarios happen, the Seahawks could capitalize on.

K.J. Wright on Seahawks QB competition: ‘I’m team Geno all day’

Former Seattle Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright is "team Geno all day" when it comes to the team's starting quarterback competition.

NFC West News

Odell Beckham Jr wants you to believe that he doesn’t have ACLs anyway - Turf Show Times

Meme: You can’t tear your ACL if you don’t have one

ESPN: OL Justin Pugh is Arizona Cardinals' most underrated player

Justin Pugh has been an anchor for the Arizona Cardinals at left guard, starting 45 games there over the past three seasons.

“Be Curious, Not Judgmental” - Revenge of the Birds

Iconic American poet Walt Whitman wrote a litany of poetic muses. One that has always stood out for me is his wonderfully didactic adage:

Why 49ers Fans are So Mad at Deebo Samuel - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing why San Francisco 49ers are so quick to get angry at Deebo Samuel.

Jerry Rice on why 49ers QB Trey Lance is 'ready to go' | 49ers Webzone

Jerry Rice seems to be all aboard the Trey Lance train as the 2022 San Francisco 49ers season approaches.

Around The NFL

Why Minnesota Vikings Receiver Justin Jefferson is Motivated by Cooper Kupp 'Unbelievable' Los Angeles Rams Season - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Kupp led the league in receiving yards while Jefferson finished in second place

Top 5 Iconic Fullbacks In NFL History According To 'GMFB'

NFL Media's Kyle Brandt reveals his top five favorite fullbacks in NFL history, including Seahawks fullback Mack Strong.

FMIA Guest: Gamblers Anonymous Member On Dangers Of NFL Betting - NBC Sports

The moment 20 years ago is etched in my mind. I had a great job and an office with a dream view. The phone rang, and when I picked up, I heard a hysterical cry on the other end. “What have you done?” my wife shrieked. She discovered that I cleared out an entire investment account of thousands of dollars.

It's a July 4 weekend PFT mailbag, since nothing else is going on - ProFootballTalk

It’s currently as slow as it gets, as far as NFL news goes. So it’s the perfect time to unplug, to relax, to reflect.

Eagles mailbag: Too much hype around 2022 Eagles?

Every time we ask for questions we get a ton back. I truly appreciate it and apologize if I didn’t get to yours this weekend.