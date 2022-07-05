Pre-Snap Reads 7/5: Jordyn Brooks primed for a breakout season

Seahawks News

How will rookies impact the Seahawks 2022 defense?

Seaside Joe 1216: Turning to the defense

4th of July Fireworks: Revisiting Longest Touchdowns in Seahawks History - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Celebrating July 4 with a Seahawks spin, reporter Corbin Smith looks back at the longest touchdowns produced on offense, defense, and special teams in franchise history.

Brooks – not Metcalf – is 'safe bet' to be Seahawks' new Pro Bowl regular - Seattle Sports

While DK Metcalf is approaching superstar status, Michael Bumpus thinks Jordyn Brooks will be the Seahawks' new go-to Pro Bowler.

NFC West News

Rams must improve in goal-to-go situations

Last season, the Los Angeles Rams improved noticeably on offense. They were much better and significantly more explosive with Matthew Stafford at quarterback, scoring from all over the field with big plays through the air.

Rams steal Bobby Wagner from Seahawks: How it happened, what to expect - Turf Show Times

LA Rams get a great linebacker on a great contract

Top-20 Rams of 2022: Ernest Jones has an exceptionally high ceiling - Turf Show Times

A change of pace: Les Snead is investing in inside linebackers

Pro Football Focus Ranks the 49ers' Roster 6th Best in the NFC - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing Pro Football Focus raking the San Francisco 49ers' roster sixth-best in the NFC.

49ers offseason roster: Cornerback group in much stronger position

It has been a long time since the cornerback position could be considered an area of strength for the 49ers. Last season, their lack of depth at the position was glaringly exposed as injuries threatened to derail San Francisco’s campaign.

PFF's Linsey: Arizona Cardinals have NFL's No. 23 ranked roster for 2022

The Arizona Cardinals finished the 2021 regular season with an 11-6 record and playoff birth, but Pro Football Focus’ Ben Linsey has the Arizona Cardinals as the No. ranked roster heading into the 2022 season.

Around The NFL

State of the 2022 Houston Texans: Will Davis Mills prove he's the type of QB Lovie Smith can win with?

Is Davis Mills exactly the kind of quarterback who can win with Lovie Smith's approach? Adam Rank gets up to speed on the Houston Texans heading into the 2022 NFL season.

Josh Allen shares the 2 things he is working on for 2022 season

Josh Allen has developed into an MVP candidate for the Buffalo Bills and one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

NFL analysts dubs Colts ‘Super Bowl Sleeper’

The Indianapolis Colts will be contending for a playoff spot in a crowded AFC picture, and one NFL analyst believes they can be sleepers for the Super Bowl.

NFL Player Data Market Evolving With Profits and Pitfalls to Match – Sportico.com

Individual health and performance data began as a new training tool for athletes, but has sense has morphed into an important pillar of the global sports ecosystem, with increasing value that more outside companies are recognizing.