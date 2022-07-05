Former Seahawks Alex McGough, Bo Scarbrough play key roles in USFL title victory

If you’ve been keeping up with the USFL, the 2.0 version of the spring league just wrapped up its season with the championship game over the weekend. The Birmingham Stallions defeated the Philadelphia Stars in a 33-30 thriller in Canton, Ohio to take the league title.

There were a couple of former Seattle Seahawks who had key roles in Birmingham’s win. The first touchdown of the game was scored by running back Bo Scarbrough, who finished the game with 135 yards on just 13 carries and this TD:

The FIRST touchdown of the USFL Championship belongs to Bo Scarbrough @starbo06 | @USFLStallions pic.twitter.com/tmOZNwIw8q — USFL (@USFL) July 4, 2022

With the Stallions trailing late, quarterback Alex McGough came in for starter J’Mar Smith after Smith was dealing with cramps. Disaster struck for McGough with an interception that gave Philadelphia a chance to go up by two possessions if they could score a touchdown. Birmingham’s defense held firm and McGough redeemed himself with the go-ahead score to USFL Championship MVP Victor Bolden Jr.

BIRMINGHAM RETAKES THE LEAD! Alex McGough to Victor Bolden for the 8 yard TD! #USFLChampionship pic.twitter.com/2C2Yu1usxd — Follow @FTBeard7 (@FTBeard7) July 4, 2022

McGough 7-10 for 77 yards, a touchdown, an interception, and 15 yards rushing in relief of Smith.

Scooby Wright added a pick-six to increase the Stallions’ lead, K.J. Costello (who replaced Case Cookus after he was carted off with a broken fibula) brought the Stars back with a lofted touchdown pass to make it 33-30, but his game-winning drive ended with a desperation throw that was easily intercepted.

Watch the full highlights below:

The USFL is confirmed to be coming back for a 2023 season, ideally not playing all of their regular season games in one location and returning teams to their local markets.

Yeah this isn’t the NFL and you shouldn’t expect great quality football relative to the league where the best of the best compete, but it still means something to these players to play professional football even if they’re not in the NFL. And you might just see some of these players land some NFL contracts before the start of preseason based off their USFL performances.

Congrats to the Birmingham Stallions and a hat tip to McGough and Scarbrough for their roles in landing that championship.