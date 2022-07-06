Pre-Snap Reads 7/6: The best UDFA rookies of the Pete Carroll era

s/o Dwight Yoakam

Seahawks News

The top-10 undrafted free agent rookie seasons under Pete Carroll

Seaside Joe 1217: These 10 undrafted free agents helped contribute to the Seahawks right away

Seahawks 90-Man Roster Rundown: Jason Myers - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

After a dominant 2020 season, Myers failed to come close to replicating his stellar kicking numbers across the board. For Seattle to surpass expectations, he will need to return to form as a key cog on special teams.

Seahawks Post-Offseason Depth Chart Review: Guards - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

While the Seahawks have endured significant turnover at tackle, the opposite has happened inside at the guard spots with a pair of starters and a capable swing reserve returning to the fold.

Jody Allen says Portland Trail Blazers, Seattle Seahawks are not for sale - The Athletic

Jody Allen, Chair of the Portland Trail Blazers and Seattle Seahawks and trustee of the Paul G. Allen Trust said neither team is currently for sale in a statement she released Tuesday.

Curtis Allen’s questions for Seattle’s defense « Seahawks Draft Blog

Former Red Wolf Aaron Donkor faring well with Seahawks

Donkor played 6 games with Arkansas State in 2019 before being selected to the NFL International Player Pathway Program. He appeared in 3 Seattle preseason games in 2021. Donkor recorded 3 tackles, suiting up on defense and special teams.

NFC team not as interested in Baker Mayfield as reported?

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly not all that interested in Baker Mayfield despite recent rumors on Twitter

NFC West News

Where Does Los Angeles Rams Sean McVay Rank Among NFL Coaches? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay’s place among his NFL peers has been set, according to a recent ranking from CBS Sports.

Top-20 Rams: Is Van Jefferson overrated, underrated, or just right? - Turf Show Times

We need to set a new bar for "good receiver stats"

NFL Analyst Thinks Arizona Cardinals Should Re-Sign Corey Peters - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals were urged by a PFF analyst to reunite with free-agent veteran defender Corey Peters.

How Good Does Trey Lance Have to be for the 49ers to be Successful? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

2022 will see the 49ers demand more out of their quarterback, but just exactly how good does Trey Lance have to be for them?

49ers news: 3 luck factors the 49ers hope to change in 2022 - Niners Nation

We take a look at where the 49ers weren’t so lucky a season ago, and how that could help them this year.

Who had the better first five years for the 49ers: Steve Mariucci or Kyle Shanahan? - Niners Nation

Who was more successful in five years as 49ers head coach: Steve Mariucci or Kyle Shanahan

Jimmie Ward finally gets some credit

It took awhile, but Jimmie Ward has finally gotten some credit for his relatively thankless role in the back end of a 49ers defense that’s defined by its front seven.

Around The NFL

Lane Johnson praises Eagles QB Jalen Hurts' poise, says he 'demands respect'

Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson recently praised quarterback Jalen Hurts' leadership on "NFL Total Access." But while the lineman believes Philly has a great roster, he's been around long enough to know the importance of taking it day-by-day

Micah Parsons thinks he, Trevon Diggs can be 'even better' than Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey

For a while there during the 2021 season, it looked like the Dallas Cowboys would end up with both the Defensive Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.

Seven-round NFL mock draft, Round 1: Building a win-now team from active players for 2022 season

Each April, I build a complete seven-round NFL mock draft that attempts to find homes for former college players in the pros based on their value, as well as the roster needs and schemes of their new teams.

State of the 2022 Indianapolis Colts: Pressure on Frank Reich, Matt Ryan to deliver deep playoff run

Will Matt Ryan get the Colts back to the playoffs -- and make a run -- after the team's disappointing finish to last season? Adam Rank checks in on the state of the win-now Colts heading into the 2022 season.

A year later, NFL's 'punishment' of Daniel Snyder remains a joke, while the ongoing problem is very real

It has been one year and four days since the NFL announced the outcome of the Wilkinson investigation into the cesspool that is the Washington Commanders workplace.

Cowboys receive backlash after launching partnership with controversial pro-gun coffee company

The Dallas Cowboys launched a new coffee sponsorship on Tuesday morning, and it’s not going well.

Bradley Chubb says “the dam is ready to break” in rebound season

Broncos edge rusher Bradley Chubb isn’t looking beyond this season as he enters the final year of his rookie contract due to make $13.9 million on the fifth-year option.