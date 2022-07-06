Report: Seahawks can scratch Baker Mayfield off their wish list

The rumors that just wouldn’t stop linking Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield to the Seattle Seahawks can finally come to a close, at least according to a report from NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

A new QB in Carolina: The #Panthers are acquiring former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield from the #Browns for a 2024 conditional 5th-round draft pick, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. Deal is pending a physical. All parties split the financials to make it happen. pic.twitter.com/xuTLqosmZm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 6, 2022

So, according to Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, Mayfield is off to the South, where he will play for the Carolina Panthers and where the general manager is Scott Fitterer, a former member of the Seattle front office.

In any case, it appears that Carolina will look to do something resembling contending in the NFC South with a former first round quarterback looking for a second shot. In 2021 it was Sam Darnold, who had flamed out with the New York Jets after being drafted third overall in 2018 out of USC, and now it appears in 2022 it will be Mayfield, who was the top overall pick in 2018.

Thus, while Mayfield won’t be suiting up for the Seahawks in 2022, the Panthers are set to play in Seattle on December 11 in Week 14, so Hawks fans should get a chance to see what they missed out on.