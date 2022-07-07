Pre-Snap Reads 7/7: Baker Mayfield traded to Panthers, finally squashing Seahawks rumors

We are about a month and a week away from the Seahawks’ first preseason game of 2022.

Seahawks News

Zach Wilson to Aidan Hutchinson: The top rookie, 2nd-year players on Seahawks 2022 schedule

Seaside Joe 1218: Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Aidan Hutchinson, Kayvon Thibodeaux top list of the best young players on Seahawks schedule

With Baker Mayfield Off Market, Drew Lock and Geno Smith Ready to Battle For Seahawks' QB Gig - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

While it may not be the most ideal quarterback competition between two former failed starters replacing a future Hall of Famer in Russell Wilson, Pete Carroll has been enthusiastic about Lock and Smith duking it out all offseason and now both players will get a fair shot at winning the starting job in Seattle.

Wednesday Round-Up: Touchdown Wire's Doug Farrar Ranks Seahawks Quandre Diggs No. 9 NFL Safety

Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar lists Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs as the No. 9 safety coming into the 2022 season.

Kudos to the Seahawks, they got it right « Seahawks Draft Blog

It would’ve been very easy for the Seahawks to outbid the Carolina Panthers and claim Baker Mayfield.

Seahawks WRs: A reason to be excited and a reason to be concerned - Seattle Sports

Bump and Stacy are breaking down position groups heading into Seahawks training camp. In focus this time are the WRs who will have a new QB.

Bump's Seahawks Breakdown: Is Dee Eskridge next breakout WR? - Seattle Sports

Dee Eskridge was the top draft pick by the Seahawks in 2021, but he was slowed by a concussion last year. Will he find his footing in 2022?

Baker Mayfield to Carolina. Seahawks to roll with Drew Lock vs Geno Smith, await the draft

Three weeks until Seahawks training camp begins, and Drew Lock remains a relative unknown to Seattle.

NFC West News

Rams 'One Pressing Move' - Another Matthew Stafford Weapon - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

There is a veteran still waiting to know his future in LA: wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

What is Matthew Stafford’s fantasy outlook for 2022? - Turf Show Times

The pairing of Stafford and Sean McVay brought the best out of the QB

Top-20 Rams: Jordan Fuller moving up list of greatest sixth round picks - Turf Show Times

It’s hard to make a name for yourself at the back end of the draft, but Fuller is calling plays in the back of the defense

Markus Golden the Arizona Cardinals best contract - Revenge of the Birds

When the Arizona Cardinals traded for Markus Golden a couple of years ago to bring back the veteran pass rusher it was a way to get someone to help cover the loss of Chandler Jones it was obvious both sides made a mistake in moving on.

Kollmann on QBs - Revenge of the Birds

Yesterday, in our discussion of the 2023 QB draft class, UACardinalsFan reminded us of Brett Kollmann’s excellent video of “Why Only 30% of 1st Round QBs Succeed.”

Arizona Cardinals Kyler Murray Reacts to Carolina Panthers Trading for Baker Mayfield - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Moments after the Baker Mayfield trade was announced, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray tweeted a two-word response to the former No. 1 pick.

The One and Only Reason the Browns Would Trade for Jimmy Garoppolo - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Cleveland inquiring a trade with the 49ers for Jimmy Garoppolo is unlikely unless the Browns view this specific reason as enough to justify it.

Will the 49ers keep up their dominant run defense in 2022? - Niners Nation

A couple of reasons for and against

49ers news: Projecting Trey Lance’s stats for 2022 with 7 Over/Unders - Niners Nation

Using Jimmy G and the rookie QBs from last year for reference

Around The NFL

Panthers trade for Baker Mayfield and no matter how long he lasts, it won’t be boring - The Athletic

The Panthers will go to camp with their top quarterbacks (Mayfield and Sam Darnold) making roughly $24 million between them.

Kyler Murray’s contract, Rob Gronkowski’s replacement and summer concerns for all 32 NFL teams - The Athletic

Kyler Murray's new contract in Arizona, Chase Young's bounce-back year in Washington and more summer concerns for each NFL team.

Ron Rivera says Terry McLaurin's extension impacts entire Washington Commanders organization

Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera viewed receiver Terry McLaurin as more than just a receiver who needed to be extended. He was a key player for an organization trying to rebuild its image amid a congressional investigation.

Aaron Rodgers shows off his mysterious new arm tattoo

Rodgers' new ink features several astrological symbols, and he promised to explain more about it someday.

Which AFC East team can dethrone the Bills? Where the Dolphins, Patriots and Jets stand

In a division where everyone is trying to catch Buffalo, our AFC East reporters look at the top position battles, impactful rookies and remaining needs.

Kansas City Chiefs' Marquez Valdes-Scantling off to a good start with Patrick Mahomes - Kansas City Chiefs- ESPN

Mahomes went to receiver Valdes-Scantling frequently during offseason practice, resulting in a lot of catches and some big plays.

Saints QB Jameis Winston throwing without brace on surgically repaired left knee

Jameis Winston appears to have reached another milestone in his return from last year's season-ending ACL injury.

State of the 2022 Jacksonville Jaguars: Doug Pederson era begins after transformative offseason

Members of the Jaguars organization, Jaguars fans around the world and All Elite Wrestling fans who just want to yell "Duuuuvalllll"

Broncos LB Bradley Chubb on potential of bounce-back season: 'The dam has to break at some point'

Four seasons in, the good and bad of linebacker Bradley Chubb's career can be neatly halved.

Report: Chicago poised to examine dome for Soldier Field - National Football Post

A city committee is likely to convene in Chicago soon to explore the possibility of putting a dome on Soldier Field, Crain’s Chicago Business reported.

Despite trading for Baker Mayfield, Panthers' plan to return to playoffs remains murky

If you are a Carolina Panthers fan, do you have a clear idea what your favorite team's plan is to get back to the postseason?

Browns trade Baker Mayfield to Panthers after acquiring Deshaun Watson

Baker Mayfield is no longer be a Cleveland Brown.

Dorance Armstrong excited about his future with Cowboys

After losing Randy Gregory, the Cowboys signed Dante Fowler in free agency and drafted Sam Williams. But no one within the team has forgotten about Dorance Armstrong.

Ranking the defenses the Saints will face in 2022

So much is riding on the New Orleans Saints offense in 2022. Fresh off the worst season they’ve put in front of fans in more than a decade, in which the Saints started four different quarterbacks and didn’t have a single player catch more than 50 passes or total 700 or more receiving yards.