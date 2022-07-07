Cigar Thoughts Podcast, Episode 27: Diante Lee

Just had a phenomenal convo with Diante Lee, one of the smartest cats talking football out there. He sits down with Mike and I to talk about:

*What exactly a “Fangio-style” defense does

*How Seattle’s personnel fits

*What an effective D-line looks like in this scheme, and what that allows everyone else to do

*Plus, we talk about the likelihood of either Drew Lock or Geno Smith starting at QB beyond 2022

All that and more in another great episode. Thanks for listening!

