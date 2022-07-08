Pre-Snap Reads 7/8: Is wide receiver the Seahawks’ best position group?

Are yall watching The Boys?

Seahawks News

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson and Seahawks WR DK Metcalf have hilarious exchange on Twitter

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was talked about a lot during the offseason on where he stands with the team after not coming to voluntary organized team activities.

Besides QB, which position will Seahawks prioritize in 2023 draft?

Seaside Joe 1219: Seahawks fans have now survived the Baker Mayfield drama, can we move onto Seattle's other needs?

Seahawks Post-Offseason Depth Chart Review: Safeties - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Seattle has several questions to answer on defense with a new coaching staff in charge, but if the group can stay healthy, a star-studded cast of safeties led by Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs should give Clint Hurtt and company a great chance at finding immediate success.

Thursday Round-Up: Seahawks Wide Receivers Are Best Position Group According To Pro Football Focus

Pro Football Focus’ Sam Monson says the Seahawks wide receiver group is their strongest unit going into the 2022 NFL season.

Bumpus: Should Seahawks get Sam Darnold after Mayfield trade? - Seattle Sports

Baker Mayfield won't be the next Seahawks QB. Does his trade to Carolina open the door to a different possibly? Michael Bumpus takes a look.

NFC West News

Red Rain Podcast: Brett Kollmann’s Insights on QBs from Kyler to Baker - Revenge of the Birds

Happy to welcome back Brett Kollmann to the Red Rain Podcast. Today, Brett talks about how he has changed his criteria for evaluating QBs coming into the NFL Draft. We talk about a number of QBs from Kyler Murray to Baker Mayfield and some of the top prospects in the QB rich 2023 draft. And, as a bonus, Brett offers his thoughts on USC’s and UCLA’s moves to the Big Ten.

Jerry Rice: Trey Lance is going to have a successful year

Jerry Rice played six seasons with Joe Montana and nine with Steve Young. So, the Hall of Fame receiver knows a thing or two about great quarterback play.

49ers news: The 2 most impactful role players on each side of the ball for the 49ers - Niners Nation

Two players that could see their role expanded in 2022

49ers News: What happens next with Jimmy Garoppolo? - Niners Nation

Will the 49ers find a trade partner for Jimmy Garoppolo or end up cutting him?

Cutting Jimmy Garoppolo is Still the Only Option for the 49ers - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing why the San Francisco 49ers' only remaining option is to release Jimmy Garoppolo.

Greatest Show on Turf 2.0? Where Los Angeles Rams Rank Among NFL Offenses - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams will look to defend their Super Bowl title this season on the back of their dominant QB-WR duo of Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp.

LA Rams defense: Before and after Von Miller - Turf Show Times

Will the Rams sorely miss Miller’s presence on the edge?

Matthew Stafford slander not worth the fight anymore - Turf Show Times

Stafford still has critics despite Super Bowl title with LA last season

Rams’ Bobby Wagner voted 8th-best LB in NFL

Bobby Wagner is starting the second chapter of his career this year after signing with the Los Angeles Rams in free agency. The six-time All-Pro was released by the Seahawks this offseason, opening the door for him to join Seattle’s division rival.

Around The NFL

Baker Mayfield faces another opportunity to revive his career after trade to Carolina Panthers

Mayfield faced a crossroads in college, only to make history with a Heisman-winning season. After tumult in Cleveland, can he now find redemption in Carolina?

Las Vegas Raiders hire Sandra Douglass Morgan, 1st Black woman to serve as NFL organization's team president

The Raiders have hired Las Vegas attorney Sandra Douglass Morgan as their new team president, as she becomes the first-ever Black woman to hold a team president title for an NFL franchise.

Will the NFC East finally have a repeat champ? Where the Cowboys, Commanders, Eagles and Giants stand

Our NFC East reporters look at Dallas' quest for consecutive division titles, key needs, position battles and impactful rookies.

Fantasy football sleepers, busts and breakouts for 2022

All fantasy managers want to know which players will surprise, disappoint or make a big jump. Our analysts offer their favorites to do so.

State of the 2022 Tennessee Titans: A.J. Brown's gone, but don't overlook this Derrick Henry-led bunch

Tennessee's 2021 season came to a highly disappointing conclusion. Then A.J. Brown relocated to Philadelphia. Gloom and doom in Nashville? No chance! Adam Rank explains why you cannot overlook the Titans in this edition of his State of the Franchise serie

2022 NFL season: Predicting each AFC team's non-QB MVP

Will T.J. Watt lead the league in sacks for a third straight season? Can Ja'Marr Chase reach even great heights in Year 2? Kevin Patra picks one non-QB MVP candidate for each AFC team.