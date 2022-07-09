Three players who could lead the Seahawks in interceptions this season

Like so many positions on the Seattle Seahawks roster the secondary got a bit of an overhaul this offseason. Seattle signed cornerbacks Justin Coleman and Artie Burns in free agency and drafted corners Coby Bryant and Tariq Woolen in the fourth- and fifth-round respectively. On top of the new players being brought in, Seattle also hired a new defensive coordinator this offseason in Clint Hurtt, who has stated a desire for the Seahawks to play more man coverage this season compared to last year. As a result of all of this change it is difficult to predict who is truly going to shine in the secondary and who will lead the team in interceptions. Down below we are going to evaluate three players who could be the team leader in picks come next January.

Most likely - Quandre Diggs

In his 33 games with the Seahawks since being acquired from the Lions, Diggs has racked up 13 interceptions, leading the team overall in 2020 and 2021. No other Seahawks player has more than 6 interceptions during that span. If the 8-year pro was to play all 17 games for Seattle this year it is difficult to envision him not leading the team again. The two-time Pro Bowler has registered five consecutive seasons with three or more interceptions, which includes a season in which he only appeared in 10 games.

With Seattle likely to play more man than zone defense this season it is safe to assume that Diggs will be playing more of a center field role at the back of the defense. This in turn will allow him to become even more of a ball hawk by taking advantage of overthrown balls or jumping routes run over the middle of the field.

Runner up - Sidney Jones

Despite registering zero interceptions last season with the Seahawks, Jones was coming off of back-to-back two interception seasons with the Eagles and Jaguars. In those two seasons the former second-round pick only played 595 combined defensive snaps, which was 133 fewer snaps than Jones played for Seattle last season. Jones did have one interception reversed last season against the Arizona Cardinals even though it did appear that he did catch the ball, but what really is a catch anymore in the NFL?

Last season Jones also registered 10 passes defensed, which is a stat that shows he is getting his hands on the ball and is in positions to make interceptions — he is just not converting them into interceptions. If Jones can convert some of those passes defensed into interceptions as well as having his interceptions called interceptions, he has a genuine chance at being the team leader.

Longshot - Coby Bryant

There is a lot that has to happen in front of him on the depth chart for Coby Bryant to even have a chance at leading the team in interceptions, which is why he is considered to be the longshot in this article. The former Cincinnati Wildcat is either the fourth or fifth cornerback currently on the Seahawks roster, meaning he will have to shine in preseason or there will have to be an injury or two for him to get starter snaps.

Bryant had a great nose for the football in college, where he registered 9 interceptions in his final four seasons at Cincinnati. Bryant’s film did show his ability to both read the quarterback and make plays on the ball, which leads me to believe that his interceptions were not solely based on quarterbacks making inaccurate throws. If he was to become a starter early in the season for Clint Hurtt’s defense it is certainly possible that the former Jim Thorpe award winner could lead the team in interceptions.