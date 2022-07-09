Pre-Snap Reads 7/9: Why Seahawks’ tight ends could be more productive in 2022

You in to cobbler like me or nah?

Seahawks News

Seahawks Fan Survey: Rookie Month Edition! - Seaside Joe

Seaside Joe 1220: Which rookies will have an impact, what are Seattle's remaining needs, should Abe Lucas start even if he sucks?

Friday Round-Up: Mike Holmgren Among Semifinalists for Pro Football Hall Of Fame

Former Seahawks head coach Mike Holmgren earns a semifinalist nod for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

8 Things To Know About Seahawks Cornerback Coby Bryant

Eight things to know about Seahawks 2022 fourth-round selection cornerback Coby Bryant.

Seahawks Should Conduct Open Competition at Right Guard - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Carrying one of their five biggest cap hits this season, Gabe Jackson likely will be cemented into Seattle's starting lineup when camp begins later this month. But with an ascending player behind him, should he be?

Could Noah Fant, Will Dissly break out in Seattle Seahawks' offense? - Seattle Seahawks- ESPN

The Seahawks' tight ends could see an uptick in production with Wilson gone, as Seattle's new QBs could utilize the middle of the field more.

Spotlight is on Seahawks' QBs, but focus should be on talent around them - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks' next QB is already on the roster, Stacy Rost says, which means other positions need to prove they are franchise building blocks.

Huard: Carroll, Seahawks playing 'patient card' at QB isn't too surprising - Seattle Sports

With the Seahawks appearing comfortable with who they have at QB, Brock Huard explains why Pete Carroll and Co. are willing to be patient.

Drew Lock: Seattle’s offense will show off Noah Fant’s feel for football

Whether it’s Geno Smith or Drew Lock at quarterback, Seattle’s offense is going to look significantly different in 2022.

NFC West News

Los Angeles Rams Secret to Receiver Cooper Kupp's Success: Bad Matchups - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The 2021 leading receiver, Offensive Player of the Year, and Super Bowl LVI MVP doesn't get shadowed by cornerbacks as much as one might think.

5 bold Rams predictions: It’s time to be worried about Jalen Ramsey - Turf Show Times

And could Cam Akers be an All-Pro this year?

Jalen Ramsey, the NFL’s most respected cornerback, feels disrespected - Turf Show Times

Ramsey went on another tweet storm on Friday, building his bulletin board of one minor anonymous criticism

49ers news: Ranking the top ten fantasy football wide receivers of 2022 - Niners Nation

Michelle Magdziuk ranks the top ten fantasy wide receivers for 2022

Transitioning from Jimmy Garoppolo to Trey Lance: What the second-year 49ers QB can learn - The Athletic

Can Lance execute some of the 49ers' best concepts the way Garoppolo did, while cutting down on turnovers and using his physical gifts?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Reportedly Want to Trade for 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers want to trade for Jimmy Garoppolo to be the heir apparent to Tom Brady, according to reports.

New 11 Personnel Twist for Cardinals in 2022? - Revenge of the Birds

While Kyle Ledbetter and I were taping this week’s Red Rain podcast with special guest Brett Kollmann, a couple of hour earlier, Brett had posted his new “Justin Jefferson is right about Cooper Kupp” video.

Larry Fitzgerald confident Kyler Murray will 'be able to lift' Cardinals during DeAndre Hopkins' absence

Despite an uneasy Cardinals offseason, former wideout Larry Fitzgerald expressed his confidence that QB Kyler Murray would be able to hoist the Cardinals beyond the tumult in the upcoming campaign.

Around The NFL

Can Tua Tagovailoa become an elite QB? The Dolphins are about to find out - The Athletic

Tagovailoa enters 2022 with a new coach in Mike McDaniel and an improved offense. That won't guarantee success for him or Miami, though.

Stefon Diggs told his brother: NFL only has 7-8 "spicy receivers," most are easy to check - ProFootballTalk

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs thinks he and his brother, Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, are among the NFL’s elite players at their positions — and he thinks the truly elite are a pretty small group.

2022 NFL Preview: Saints' offseason wasn't nearly as bad as it could have been

Drew Brees is one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. He might be a little underrated historically. Sean Payton might be underrated, too. He has a resume that could land him in the Pro Football Hall of Fame someday.