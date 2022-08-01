Pre-Snap Reads 8/1: What to expect from Sidney Jones this season

Seahawks News

Training camp standouts emphasize that Seahawks had a great offseason

1243: Ken Walker III is off to the start that Seaside Joe expected

Seahawks' New 'CLEO' Coverage, Part 3: Beaters, Perceived and Actual - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

During the 2021 season, the Seahawks ran a new pass coverage called "CLEO." In a four-part miniseries, Matty F. Brown explores the coverage's history, makeup, and success. Part 3 looks at the the beaters offenses ran at CLEO in 2021 and why they worked or not.

New Seahawks TE Noah Fant talks Shane Waldron's offense, Drew Lock - Seattle Sports

New Seahawks TE Noah Fant joined Mike Salk to discuss joining Seattle's offense, the progression of QB Drew Lock and much more.

What Seahawks expect from ‘playmaker’ Sidney Jones IV this year

The Seattle Seahawks only have a couple of practices under their belts in this year’s training camp, but coach Pete Carroll has already gotten a pretty good look at some of his players.

NFC West News

Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford Updates Injury Status: 'Right Where I Want To Be' - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford is progressing nicely through his injury recovery.

Rams 2022 training camp: What we’re looking for in Week 2 of practices - Turf Show Times

From Tutu Atwell to Derion Kendrick and Riley Dixon, there are competitions abound in L.A.

Cardinals 2022 training camp battle: Defensive Line - Revenge of the Birds

After J.J. Watt and Zach Allen, uncertainty lies ahead

Arizona Cardinals Vance Joseph Talks Defense - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The team’s defensive coordinator spoke about several players on his unit.

Report: 49ers and Deebo Samuel Have Agreed on a Contract Extension - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

After months of negotiations, the 49ers have finally locked in a contract extension with Deebo Samuel.

Kawakami: Deebo Samuel’s new deal is a go-for-it moment for Jed York’s 49ers - The Athletic

This deal is shorter than any other major extension the 49ers have signed recently. It's a sign of how badly they want to win this season.

49ers news: Deebo Samuel gets a 3-year, $71.55 million extension with $58.1 million guaranteed - Niners Nation

Samuel is under contract through 2025

Around The NFL

Biggest fantasy football training camp storylines - Aaron Rodgers' new WR1, Michael Thomas' return and backfield battles

Our NFL Nation reporters pinpoint the most fantasy-relevant angles to keep an eye out for during the next month.

Derwin James staying engaged with Chargers during his 'hold-in' - Los Angeles Chargers- ESPN

James has the support of his Chargers teammates and coaches as he angles for a contract extension.

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, July 31

Free-agent linebacker Reuben Foster has a workout scheduled with the Seahawks on Sunday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Find out what other news NFL.com is tracking from today's training camps.

Jerry Jones: I get to make the decision on when Jimmy Johnson goes in the Ring of Honor - ProFootballTalk

Only two Pro Football Hall of Famers who spent most of their careers with the Cowboys are not in the team’s Ring of Honor. Owner Jerry Jones went into the Pro Football of Fame in 2017, and former coach Jimmy Johnson earned a spot in Canton in 2020.

Josh Allen addresses skirmish at training camp

Josh Allen on Sunday addressed via Twitter his skirmish with a teammate that occurred during Buffalo Bills training camp.

2022 NFL Preview: Lions started last season miserably but started to come around late

The Detroit Lions finally caught a big break.

Chargers’ Brandon Staley talks Year 2 as head coach, area of focus for Justin Herbert

Brandon Staley enters his second year at the helm of the Chargers resolute that his team is well-equipped to contend with the NFL’s best in 2022.