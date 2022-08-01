Seahawks sign Antonio Valentino, activate rookie Tyreke Smith from PUP

The Seattle Seahawks had Sunday off but the team is back in practice on Monday, and there are some roster changes to note.

First off there's the signing of defensive lineman Antonio Valentino, a UDFA rookie from Florida. Seahawks.com's John Boyle has the details on him:

Valentino, who went undrafted out of Florida this year, initially signed with the New York Giants following the draft, then was waived earlier in the spring. The 6-foot-2, 310-pound Valentino spent his first four years of college at Penn State, appearing in 40 games and recording 51 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks. Valentino joined the Gators as a graduate transfer in 2021, starting eight of 12 games played and recording 23 tackles and three tackles for loss.

Meanwhile, Ohio State rookie pass rusher Tyreke Smith has been activated from PUP. Smith began camp on PUP after dealing with a hip injury, but Pete Carroll had indicated he'd be back soon. I'd say the fourth practice is soon enough.

This news means the Seahawks have the maximum 90 players on the active roster.