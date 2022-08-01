Seahawks Training Camp 2022: Day 4 live stream and open thread

Seattle Seahawks training camp for the 2022 season is underway!

We’ve reached the fourth day of streamed practices from the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton. You can catch a free live stream courtesy of the Seahawks’ YouTube channel and on Seahawks.com. The embed will be at the top of the page just before 2:30 PM PT. Practice has already begun and will be without Pete Carroll, who’s out for at least five days after testing positive for COVID.

Notable news already out of this session is that Jamal Adams is practicing, broken finger and all, so the plan to forgo surgery until after the season is over appears to be on go.

Seahawks practice schedule (all times PT)

Monday, August 1st at 1:30 PM - 12 North Day (for Canadian fans)

Tuesday, August 2nd at 1:30 PM - Military Day

Wednesday, August 3rd at 1:35 PM

Friday, August 5th at 1:30 PM - Season Ticket Holder Day

Saturday, August 6th at 2:30 PM - Lumen Field

Sunday, August 7th at 1:35 PM -

Tuesday, August 9th at 1:45 PM

Wednesday, August 10th at 1:45 PM

Tuesday, August 16th at 1:45 PM - Kids Day

Sunday, August 21st at 1:30 PM - Final public practice