Seahawks Reacts Survey: Preseason confidence check-in!

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

We’re on the cusp of the start of preseason for the Seattle Seahawks, and obviously this all comes off the back of a dramatic offseason in which Russell Wilson was traded and Bobby Wagner was released. Last year’s disappointing 7-10 year marked the Seahawks’ worst record since 2011, and with it came major changes to both the roster and coaching staff. There are some who believed that a break-up of the Pete Carroll/John Schneider/Russell Wilson trio was necessary, but not everyone would agree as to who should go/who should stay, and there are others who thought that the team should essentially run it back.

What we got was the retention of Carroll and Schneider, the departure of Wilson, and a presumptive one-year placeholder situation at quarterback with Geno Smith/Drew Lock. We’ve seen Pete and John turn a team with a bad roster and no quarterback into a championship team before, can they strike gold again but with a roster that’s a fair bit better than the one they inherited back in 2010?

Before the action gets started this week, we want to know what you think about the team and whether the Seahawks are headed in the right direction (aka on the road to building another contender, since they aren’t one now). This is the traditional confidence poll check ahead of the preseason opener. Let us know with your vote below and be on the lookout for results later this week! We’ll be charting the week-to-week roller coaster that usually is Seahawks confidence polling throughout the NFL season.