Pre-Snap Reads 8/10: Injuries piling up in Seahawks secondary

Seahawks Tuesday training camp notes: Pete Carroll names starting QB for preseason opener

Seaside Bonus: The Seahawks could have some surprise starters this season based on Carroll's comments after practice on Tuesday

Observations From Seahawks Ninth Training Camp Practice: Geno Smith Solidifies Grip on Starting QB Job - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Throwing dimes at all levels of the field, Smith picked a great day to turn in his best training camp practice, while a veteran edge rusher continued his resurgence and a rookie corner kept capitalizing on his opportunities. Reporter Corbin Smith details everything that transpired in Seattle's ninth camp practice at the VMAC.

Geno Smith Ahead of Drew Lock on Seahawks First Unofficial Depth Chart - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Smith has received nearly all of the first-team reps under center thus far in camp and will head into Seattle's preseason opener remaining ahead in a head-to-head competition against Lock.

Seahawks training camp: Quarterbacks making progress ahead of preseason opener - The Athletic

Geno Smith will start against the Steelers in Seattle's first preseason game, but Pete Carroll is also pleased with Drew Lock's efforts.

Live stream today — 2pm PST « Seahawks Draft Blog

Have the Seahawks done the right thing? Live stream debate

Geno Smith still leading Seahawks' QB battle, but is Drew Lock closing - Seattle Seahawks Blog- ESPN

The Seahawks' staff has given the veteran holdover the benefit of the doubt, but the younger Lock might be making a move.

Huard: Geno has 'equity' with Seahawks, so Lock must 'force the decision' - Seattle Sports

Former NFL QB Brock Huard breaks down the Seahawks QB battle and explains why Geno Smith continues to lead Drew Lock in the competition.

Latest cornerback injury, to Artie Burns, make rookies Tariq Woolen, Coby Bryant starters

Will the last healthy cornerback in Seahawks training camp please stand up?

The Seahawks' unofficial depth chart is officially certifiable

“What if — and this is purely hypothetical — we float out an unofficial depth just to see how they react?”

NFC West News

Rams BREAKING ' 'I Feel Good': Coach Sean McVay Signs New Los Angeles Contract; GM Les Snead's Coming - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Sean McVay has long said a new deal is "more than likely to happen" after guiding the Rams to their first Super Bowl title in Los Angeles

Rams Tuesday training camp notes: Stafford, Ramsey make their returns - Turf Show Times

Tutu Atwell keeps blowing people away, Coleman Shelton closer to earning right guard, Jalen Ramsey is back

Cardinals Depth Chart for Bengals Game - Revenge of the Birds

The Cardinals have put out a depth chart for their first pre-season game versus the Bengals on Friday night.

PODCAST: Revenge of the Birds Podcast #179: Introducing Damian...and the 2022 Arizona Cardinals - Revenge of the Birds

LISTEN IN: Blake & Damian of the ROTBPod discuss the biggest storylines in Cards Camp & who needs to step up for Arizona in 2022

Cardinals Camp Observations: Murray Resumes Throwing, Dortch Keeps Making Plays - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray continued to work his way back by participating in drills at training camp.

The Good and Not So Good from Day 11 of 49ers Training Camp: Trey Lance Has his Best Day Yet - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing the best and worst performances from Day 11 of San Francisco 49ers training camp when Trey Lance had his best day yet.

49ers news, Day 11 recap: The offense is firing on all cylinders, as Trey Lance and Trey Sermon have big days - Niners Nation

Let’s look at who had a big day

Around The NFL

One day following Mac Jones’ every move at Patriots training camp - The Athletic

With all eyes on Jones entering Year 2, we spent Tuesday's practice watching the Patriots quarterback to see what we could learn.

NFL training camp 2022 position battles - Will Baker Mayfield start at QB for the Panthers? Who will start for the Steelers?

The Panthers and Steelers have QB battles. The Patriots, Jets, Lions and Cardinals are looking for starting cornerbacks. Here are the top position competitions.

NFL training camp 2022 live - Commanders' Carson Wentz, Raiders' Maxx Crosby, shine as practice intensity amps up

The Commanders' QB and Raiders' pass-rusher are hitting stride as the preseason hits full tilt. Here's what happened around camps on Tuesday.

Saints' Taysom Hill on switch to TE: 'This isn't necessarily what I want, it's what's best for the team'

Having long aspired to play quarterback, Taysom Hill changing to play as a tight end is not what the Saints' Swiss army knife was hoping for, but he’s going full speed ahead in his latest task.

Training Camp Buzz: Aaron Rodgers wants another Super Bowl; Panthers OC says QB battle still open

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he wants to bring another Super Bowl to Green Bay, and Panthers OC Ben McAdoo discusses the continued QB competition in Charlotte. Find out the buzz as we track interesting items of news from today's camp.

Move the Sticks: Breakout rookie candidates in preseason & dark-horse Super Bowl picks

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move The Sticks.

Cowboys sign K Brett Maher - National Football Post

The Dallas Cowboys signed Brett Maher and released fellow kicker Jonathan Garibay on Tuesday.

Jets OL likely out for season with significant knee injury

The New York Jets likely lost one of their starting offensive tackles for the season due to a significant fracture in his right knee cap.

As the NFL’s Deshaun Watson case nears its conclusion, the next step is murky and frustrating

As we approach the final stage of the NFL’s personal conduct ramifications for Cleveland's Deshaun Watson, there are no shortage of questions and a vast supply of frustration and vague answers surrounding the case of the Browns quarterback who was accused of sexual misconduct or sexual assault against multiple women, a violation of the league's personal conduct policy.

Watch Patrick Mahomes throw it 30 yards ... behind his back (and left handed, too)

Hey, it's been a while since we got a viral video of Patrick Mahomes doing Patrick Mahomes things with a football. They're always fun.