Seahawks sign cornerback Jameson Houston as injuries mount in secondary

While there’s been plenty of excitement concerning Seattle Seahawks rookie cornerbacks Coby Bryant and Tariq Woolen, injuries have been a problem for veterans and projected starters Artie Burns and Sidney Jones. It should come as no surprise that Seattle has added another corner to the depth chart while those two (as well as John Reid) are on the mend.

The team announced on Wednesday that Jameson Houston, who worked out with the team last week, has signed a contract with the Seahawks. Here’s the rundown from John Boyle:

Houston, who went undrafted out of Baylor in 2020, has spent time with the Browns, Panthers, Eagles and Jaguars over the past two years, appearing in three games for the Eagles as a rookie. Most recently he was a member of the Michigan Panthers of the USFL.

Seattle’s roster is already full so a corresponding move had to be made. Guard Keenan Forbes was waived to make room for Houston, who could even see the field this Saturday when the Seahawks make their preseason debut at the Pittsburgh Steelers.