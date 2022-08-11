Pre-Snap Reads 8/11: The best Seahawks moments in Lumen Field history

Seahawks News

Seahawks' RBs must take accountability for offensive success--Yes, the running backs

Seaside Joe 1253, 8/10/2022: We can't forget the running backs

'They're Great Athletes': Seattle Seahawks Pete Carroll Gives Sound Approval Of Rookie Tackle Duo - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Both rookies Charles Cross and Abe Lucas have the chance to start Week 1 against Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos.

5 Observations From Practice No. 11 Of 2022 Seahawks Training Camp

Notes and observations from the Wednesday afternoon’s practice at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center.

Wednesday Round-Up: Top Plays: Seahawks Celebrate 20 Years at Lumen Field

With the 20th anniversary of the first Seahawks game at Lumen Field approaching, a look back at some of the team’s best moments to take place in the stadium.

Seahawks Buy or Sell: Adams thriving, CB Woolen a star, sack leader - Seattle Sports

Are Brock & Salk buying or selling some big Seahawks storylines? The two made their picks and explained why on Tuesday.

Seahawks Practice Snapshot: Good day for QB Drew Lock and offense - Seattle Sports

Stacy Rost details the latest from Seahawks practice as they're just days away from beginning the preseason against the Steelers on Saturday.

Doug Baldwin, Cliff Avril, Jermaine Kearse, K.J. Wright visit Seahawks as Sherman consults

Doug Baldwin talked at length with Pete Carroll and John Schneider. He nodded at his former wide-receiver partner Tyler Lockett making catches.

Seahawks 2022 training camp: 5 takeaways from Wednesday’s practice

The Seattle Seahawks just wrapped up another training camp practice at the VMAC.

Seahawks' Alton Robinson is learning to trust himself and is done 'trying to do too much'

Instead, Robinson candidly admits he just didn’t play as well. I think at times I was trying to do too much,” Robinson said. I just have to trust myself and my instincts because as Pete always says, we are good enough.

NFC West News

Sean McVay: 'Three Guys We Feel Good About' in Los Angeles Rams TE Room - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

McVay discussed the development of the Rams tight end room in training camp.

Rams news on former players: 30 names who were with L.A. last year - Turf Show Times

30 players who were with the Rams last year but aren’t anymore, how are they doing lately?

Rams preseason: LA releases first unofficial depth chart of 2022 - Turf Show Times

Ben Skowronek is listed as WR#3 with Van Jefferson rehabbing his knee injury

PFF names Cameron Thomas as the Arizona Cardinals rookie to watch - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals need someone to step up and be a an edge rusher opposite of Markus Golden... Who is also a free agent after this season.

Cardinals Camp Observations: Young Defenders Spotlighted, Murray Progressing - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury expects Zaven Collins, Marco Wilson and Dennis Gardeck to play in Friday's preseason opener.

The Good and Not So Good from Day 12 of 49ers Training Camp: The Trey Lance Rollercoaster Continues - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing the best and worst performances from Day 12 of San Francisco 49ers training camp with the Trey Lance rollercoaster continued.

49ers news: Recapping the final day of training camp, where Trey Sermon has his best day yet - Niners Nation

We’re on to the preseason

Around The NFL

Bears’ Justin Fields expected to benefit from offseason work, new offense - The Athletic

The second-year QB's throwing coach and new head coach like what they've seen after an offseason of addressing areas of improvement.

Inside Najee Harris' intense Texas workouts as he prepares for pivotal role with Pittsburgh Steelers

After leading all rookies in touches a year ago, Harris is prepared to take on another vital role, including becoming more of a leader.

Ten trucks and over 50 tons of equipment: How the Dallas Cowboys take training camp to California - Dallas Cowboys- ESPN

Arranging the Cowboys' remote training camp is a six-month process and requires intense coordination but coach Mike McCarthy believes in its value.

Top 10 NFL edge rushers in 2022: T.J. Watt, Myles Garrett lead deep collection of stars

Episode 3 of the "Top 100 Players of 2022" airs on Sunday, with a pair of edge rushers making the list between Nos. 80-71. Who earns the top spot in Willie McGinest's ranking of the top 10 players at the position heading into the 2022 season?

Training Camp Buzz: Mitchell Trubisky pulling ahead in Steelers' QB competition; Bucs CB Carlton Davis using Tyreek Hill flashbacks as motivation

Mitch Trubisky seems to be pulling ahead in the Steelers' QB competition, but for how long will he maintain the job? What was Bucs CB Carlton Davis thinking when lining up versus Tyreek Hill in today's joint practice with Miami?

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Aug. 10

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni referred to Jason Kelce's current streak of 122 consecutive regular-season games as something that keeps him hopeful for Week 1. Find out what other NFL news we're tracking this Wednesday.

Kyle Shanahan angry with NFL over specific wardrobe rule

San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan is not happy with the NFL's enforcement of hat rules for the 2022 season.

Preseason worry index, what's next for Watson, Jets camp visit & Hard Knocks' strong start

Training camps are underway across the country and for some teams, there is much to worry about already. One thing we don't have to worry about is whether or not Dan Campbell will be a compelling character on HBO's Hard Knocks. With one episode in the books, it's clear he'll be biting kneecaps into our hearts all summer long.

The 5 biggest things to watch in the NFL preseason, including a few QB battles

For most of NFL history, preseason is when things were settled for teams. Starters played, at least for a few quarters over the first three games. Jobs were won and lost.

Seven young players to watch in Week 1 of the NFL preseason

It’s officially the first weekend of full NFL preseason football! As teams begin joint practices, most starters will either be held out in this week’s games, or will play limited snaps.