Injury Update: Brooks, Penny, Burns, Collier and Eskridge among Seahawks expected to miss preseason opener

By John P. Gilbert
Seattle Seahawks v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images

Saturday evening the Seattle Seahawks will open their 2022 preseason against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but when the two teams take the field there will be a whole lot of members of the Seattle roster missing due to injury.

The list of names that will either miss or are expected to miss the preseason opener includes four of the Seahawks last five top picks in running back Rashaad Penny, defensive end L.J. Collier, linebacker Jordyn Brooks and wide receiver Dee Eskridge. None of the injuries appear serious, but with a quick turnaround prior to the second preseason game next Thursday against the Chicago Bears, there is no point in risking things.

As noted by Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, the Hawks will also be without Marquise Goodwin and Freddie Swain, which means the door is wide open for the receivers deeper on the depth chart behind DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Seahawks will be without both Artie Burns and Sidney Jones. Jones returned to practice Thursday after suffering a concussion last week, but will be held out of the game in Pittsburgh as a precaution.

So, for fans who have wanted the youngsters to get a shot to show what they can do on the field, things are coming together for Saturday to be a potentially golden opportunity.

