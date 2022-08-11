Injury Update: Brooks, Penny, Burns, Collier and Eskridge among Seahawks expected to miss preseason opener

Saturday evening the Seattle Seahawks will open their 2022 preseason against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but when the two teams take the field there will be a whole lot of members of the Seattle roster missing due to injury.

The list of names that will either miss or are expected to miss the preseason opener includes four of the Seahawks last five top picks in running back Rashaad Penny, defensive end L.J. Collier, linebacker Jordyn Brooks and wide receiver Dee Eskridge. None of the injuries appear serious, but with a quick turnaround prior to the second preseason game next Thursday against the Chicago Bears, there is no point in risking things.

A few other injury updates --- Carroll said Rashaad Penny dealing with a slight groin issue. Seems unlikely he'll play Saturday. LJ Collier will be out a week or so with a sprained elbow. Carroll said he'd need Tommy John surgery if he were a pitcher. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 11, 2022

LB Jordyn Brooks' hamstring likely means he won't play for Seahawks Saturday. "He's really close" to fully returning, Pete Carroll says. — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 11, 2022

As noted by Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, the Hawks will also be without Marquise Goodwin and Freddie Swain, which means the door is wide open for the receivers deeper on the depth chart behind DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Seahawks will be without both Artie Burns and Sidney Jones. Jones returned to practice Thursday after suffering a concussion last week, but will be held out of the game in Pittsburgh as a precaution.

Artie Burns (groin) is still sidelined, so he won't play Saturday vs. his old team. Sidney Jones (concussion) won't play either, but he was in the walk-thru and is progressing, per Carroll. So rookies Coby Bryant and Tariq Woolen will play a lot at Pittsburgh. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 11, 2022

So, for fans who have wanted the youngsters to get a shot to show what they can do on the field, things are coming together for Saturday to be a potentially golden opportunity.