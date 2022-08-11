Former Seahawks star Earl Thomas unharmed after reported lightning strike sparks house fire

The house of former Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas III caught fire after a reported lightning strike in Orange, TX, which is situated right on the Louisiana border.

DEVELOPING | Former NFL star Earl Thomas' home in Orange catches fire Thursday evening. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Stick with 12News for updates.



: E.J. Williams pic.twitter.com/16ZwyAFOfE — 12NewsNow (@12NewsNow) August 11, 2022

Dax McCoy, a reporter for local FOX affiliate KBTV, confirmed that Thomas, his mother, and another relative were all in the house at the time of the fire. Thankfully, no one was killed and no injuries were reported.

Update:

Fire fighters confirm Earl Thomas was at home when the fire started.

Said he heard a loud ‘pop’ and immediately left the house.

He is unharmed. https://t.co/irHNFAgWFJ — Dax McCoy (@DaxGotFacts) August 11, 2022

They add that Thomas’ mother and another relative were also in the home during the lightning strike. — Dax McCoy (@DaxGotFacts) August 12, 2022

Little Cypress Fire and Orange County Chief Matt Manshack told 12 News Now that the home is a total loss. Orange Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Payton Smith believes that lightning was what sparked the flames, but that has not yet been confirmed.

Thomas is not officially retired but the former All-Pro safety and Seahawks legend hasn’t played since spending the 2019 season with the Baltimore Ravens. As recently as this spring he was looking to return to football. Sadly, his recent years have been very troubled and have impacted both himself and his family.

This was undoubtedly a very spontaneous and scary situation seemingly caused by severe weather, and while the house my be in ruins, it is relieving to know that this fire was neither fatal nor injurious.