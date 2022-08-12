Pre-Snap Reads 8/12: The day before Seahawks gameday!

Seahawks News

One punch, two lives altered - The inside story of Jets' 2015 locker room fight

Tuesday marks the seventh anniversary of the incident between former Jets players Geno Smith and IK Enemkpali; some of those who were there reveal more details.

Seahawks-Steelers: 5 storylines to watch - Seaside Joe

Seaside Joe 1254, 8/11/22: QB competitions headline unusually fascinating preseason contest

Seattle Seahawks Pete Carroll 'Really Excited' About Rookie CBs Coby Bryant & Tariq Woolen - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Seattle Seahawks rookie cornerbacks Tariq Woolen and Coby Bryant have been showing out so far at training camp.

Rashaad Penny is Seahawks’ No. 1 RB, but keeping the title won’t be easy - The Athletic

Penny broke out at the end of last season, his fourth in the NFL. And with Chris Carson now gone, Seattle needs him to continue to thrive.

Thursday Round-Up: D-II to Destiny: Seahawks Dareke Young Adjusting to Training Camp

Rookie receiver Dareke Young discusses making the leap from Division-II Lenoir-Rhyne University to the NFL.

PHOTOS: Curt Warner Through the Years

Take a look back at photos of Seahawks Legend and Seahawks Ring of Honor member Curt Warner. Warner played running back for 7 seasons with the Seahawks.

Curtis Allen’s training camp notes (10th August) « Seahawks Draft Blog

This is a guest post by Curtis Allen

The Quarterback Competition

How Seahawks' playbook will differ for new QBs from Russell Wilson - Seattle Sports

How will the Seahawks call plays differently than when they had Russell Wilson at QB? Michael Bumpus shared his insight on Bump and Stacy.

Seahawks' Ken Walker reminds Michael Robinson of LaDainian Tomlinson - Seattle Sports

Former Seahawks FB Michael Robinson is very high on Seattle's RBs, especially rookie Ken Walker III, who reminds him of a Hall of Famer.

Seahawks Highlights: Coby Bryant forces fumble against Noah Fant

The Seahawks cornerback room is a bit thin right now due to injuries. However, on the bright side the team’s two draft picks at this position are performing quite well at training camp.

How each of the Seahawks' 2022 draft picks are doing in training camp

He’s played the same position basically in college, but it’s how you look at it and we think we will put him as a rusher, hand down, and let’s get after it. It’s the best mode for him to be in right now. Running back Ken Walker III (second round, 41st pick): Walker has usually been the backup running back in the base offense behind Rashaad Penny and has also gotten some use as a kickoff returner.

NFC West News

Matthew Stafford Elbow Injury 'Scares the Heck' out of Ex Los Angeles Rams coach Mike Martz - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

"It scares the heck out of me," Martz said. "Because they’re talking about it now. And boy, that would scare me.”

Rams Podcast: Tutu Atwell, Bryce Perkins and more to watch on Saturday - Turf Show Times

Everything you need to know for Saturday’s preseason opener

L.A. Rams vs Chargers preseason: 10 Rams players to watch on Saturday - Turf Show Times

Will Tutu Atwell’s practice success translate to live action?

“Planting Roots” Flight Plan - Revenge of the Birds

If you haven’t as yet watched the Cardinals’ new Flight Plan, the production crew did a fabulous job of highlighting the literal and figurative manifestations of what the "Planting Roots" title...

Arizona Cardinals training camp, D.J. Humphries’ deal, injuries, trade rumors and preseason preview - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals open up the preseason tomorrow against the Cincinnati Bengals on the road so it is time to get back into the groove of things.

First though, Jess and I needed to discuss the...

Arizona Cardinals: Three Things to Watch For in Preseason Opener - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

On Friday, the Cardinals coaching staff will have their eyes on multiple players vying for roster spots. Here are the top three things you should be watching.

Five 49ers who Need a Strong Performance Against the Packers - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

These five 49ers need to showcase a strong performance against the Packers.

49ers News: Now is the time for someone to seize the nickel cornerback job - Niners Nation

Who will become the 49ers’ nickel cornerback?

49ers news: How much will Trey Lance’s debut Friday mean to you? - Niners Nation

Trey Lance makes his preseason debut Friday against the Packers

Around The NFL

Packers aim to maximize their Aaron Rodgers window - The Athletic

Green Bay's MVP quarterback automatically makes the Packers a contender but having the right pieces around him is vital.

Dax Hill, Kwamie Lassiter among those other Bengals excited to see play Friday - The Athletic

Reps in the preseason opener will be vital for younger players and those battling for a roster spot.

NFL preseason 2022 Week 1 takeaways and schedule - Giants QB Daniel Jones, Titans rookie Malik Willis see game action

The Giants, Patriots, Ravens and Titans got the first full week of the preseason started on Thursday. Here were the key performances.

Chargers' new pass-rush duo of Khalil Mack, Joey Bosa bonding quickly - Los Angeles Chargers Blog- ESPN

Mack and Bosa have embraced their new partnership with the Chargers, as the duo have been virtually inseparable in camp.

2022 NFL preseason, Week 1: What We Learned from Thursday’s games

The New York Giants faced off with the host New England Patriots, while the Baltimore Ravens traveled to take on the Tennessee Titans to kick off Week 1 of the preseason.

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Aug. 11

Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters Thursday that QB Josh Allen will be among several starters sitting out on Saturday versus the Colts. Find out what other NFL news we're tracking this Thursday.

Move the Sticks: Evaluating offensive linemen; Sean McVay, Dan Campbell as leaders

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move The Sticks.

NFL's top nine offenses in 2022: All four AFC West teams make the cut, but Bills claim the No. 1 spot

As he does every August, Adam Schein ranks the top nine NFL offenses for the coming season. While four selections hail from one loaded division, none of them claim the No. 1 spot.

Ravens still haven't lost in preseason since 2015, win NFL record 21st in a row

Even when the Baltimore Ravens don't put all their effort into winning a preseason game, they can't lose.

Cowboys' offense, Broncos' defense get chippy with repeated scuffles in joint practice

On the south practice field at the Broncos’ facility Thursday, Denver’s offense and Dallas’ defense displayed nothing but peace, love and understanding.