SB Nation Reacts: Optimism in the air among Seattle Seahawks fans

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The results are in from our first Confidence poll of the new season. This was a simple “yes/no” question about whether or not you believed the Seattle Seahawks organization is heading in the right direction, aka building its way back up to being a true playoff contender again. Obviously if we isolated things to confidence in this season, it’d be very low unless I’ve way underestimated how many expect the playoffs from this first post-Russell Wilson team. But with the intrigue surrounding the Seahawks’ draft class and the injection of high-upside young talent, I suppose that classic preseason optimism has resulted in a high percentage of respondents expressing confidence in the Seahawks’ current direction.

Now long time SBN Reacts readers and voters know this will fluctuate wildly (at least it does for us) any given week, so when the regular season rolls around the responses to this will probably look very different than the August polling.

76% is high but not stupendously high like many of the other fanbases polled. The Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams, Chargers, Cincinnati Bengals, etc. are well into the 90s as you might expect. There are only two teams with sub-50% confidence entering the preseason are the Cleveland Browns (shocker, I know) and the Arizona Cardinals. Not sure why the Cardinals are that low but I guess I’ll just have to study the tape and see where the concerns are.