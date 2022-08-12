 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Social Club: What’s your main focus for this Seahawks preseason?

By Mookie Alexander
/ new
Syndication: The Oklahoman
Coby Bryant!
BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

We’re on the eve of preseason for the 2022 Seattle Seahawks, and unlike seasons past I think there’s a little more intrigue than usual in these exhibition games. As always, the final score is not something worth caring about, but there are individual players or perhaps positional groups that will receive close scrutiny ahead of the regular season. We have a quarterback battle between Geno Smith and Drew Lock, two promising rookie corners in Coby Bryant and Tariq Woolen trying to break into the starting lineup, and rookie tackles Charles Cross (projected to start) and Abe Lucas (pushing to start).

In this week’s Social Club, we asked Field Gulls Twitter followers what they’re most paying attention to over the next couple of weeks. Some answered “the Seattle Mariners” which is a funny answer and they are in good position to finally end the playoff drought... but I won’t allow that as a response worth posting here.

I think it’s a no-brainer to focus on Woolen and Bryant. In recent years, Pete Carroll’s not particularly lived up to or earned his reputation as a cornerback whisperer. The defense’s rise to prominence began in the secondary, not with the pass rush, and the hope is that Bryant and Woolen can be the next golden generation of Seahawks corners.

Twitter has had their say. Now you can have yours!

Loading comments...