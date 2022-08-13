Pre-Snap Reads 8/13: Gameday!

Seahawks News

Seahawks number primer: Get to know who you'll be watching for on Saturday

Seaside Joe 1255, 8/12/22: Get to know the numbers of the new Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Preseason GAMEDAY - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Saturday will be the first time Seattle's rookies take the field in NFL game action.

Friday Round-Up: Seahawks Bo Melton Learning on The Go

Rookie receiver Bo Melton gives his thoughts on how camp is going so far, and on the upcoming preseason opener.

Seahawks players and position groups to watch in preseason opener vs. Steelers - The Athletic

The QB competition will demand attention, but other position groups are worth watching, too.

Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream on August 13

Time, TV, radio, live stream, and everything else you need to know to follow the first preseason football game in Pittsburgh.

No, the Seahawks shouldn’t trade for Roquan Smith « Seahawks Draft Blog

This is also available on ‘The Rebuild’ podcast streams.

Seahawks' Carroll praises growth of rookie RB Kenneth Walker III: 'I'm surprised he's so well-rounded'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll gave a glowing review of rookie RB Kenneth Walker III ahead of Seattle's preseason opener vs. the Steelers.

Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny (groin) likely out for preseason opener - National Football Post

Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny likely will miss Saturday’s preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers due to a groin injury, coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Thursday.

Roquan Smith trade demand takes bizarre turn

A new report suggests that Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith's trade demand has taken a very strange turn.

Rost: The 3 big questions surrounding Seahawks' preseason opener - Seattle Sports

Ahead of the Seahawks' preseason opener in Pittsburgh, Stacy Rost breaks down three things she'll be watching for.

Bump's Seahawks Breakdown: How QBs have improved at training camp - Seattle Sports

The best thing about the Seahawks' offense over the last week? The improved play of the QBs, Michael Bumpus says in his latest video.

'It's about being ready': Jacob Eason stays positive while on the outside of Seahawks QB battle

NFC West News

Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers Preseason GAMEDAY - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Saturday will be the first time the Rams' rookies take the field in NFL game action.

Rams roster bubble: 4 players who will make the final 53-man roster - Turf Show Times

Where Bryce Perkins and 7 other bubble players currently stand

Arizona Cardinals blowout Cincinnati Bengals in first preseason game - Revenge of the Birds

It wasn’t pretty, but it could be a sign of things to come.

Arizona Cardinals Youth Shows Out in Lopsided Preseason Victory Over Bengals - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Trace McSorley, Victor Dimukeje and the Arizona Cardinals started the preseason in dominant fashion.

Cardinals Quarterback Depth Operates Offense Smoothly in Preseason Win - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Trace McSorley and Jarrett Guarantano ran the offense for the Cardinals in a lopsided victory over the Bengals.

Trey Lance Foreshadows the Regular Season in 49ers 28-21 win Against the Packers - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Trey Lance in his limited preseason action gives a sneak peak of what’s to come for his regular season.

49ers beat Packers 28-21 as Trey Lance and Danny Gray highlight the win - Niners Nation

28-21, with plenty of action

Around The NFL

Eagles preseason reset: What to watch, what we’ve learned so far - The Athletic

Ahead of Friday's preseason opener vs. the Jets, here's a position-by-position rundown of everything you need to know.

Carson Wentz, Washington Commanders pass-catchers see chemistry improve in camp

Washington's QB is refining his touch and timing with top receiver Terry McLaurin and other targets as the season draws near.

2022 NFL preseason, Week 1: What We Learned from Friday’s games

The NFL offers up a full slate of Friday night preseason games, beginning with the Atlanta Falcons at the Detroit Lions.

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Aug. 12

Falcons first-round pick WR Drake London was ruled out of Friday's game with a knee injury, the team announced.

Top 10 quarterbacks in 2022: Back-to-back MVP Aaron Rodgers leads talented pool of passers

Episode 5 of the "Top 100 Players of 2022" airs on Sunday, revealing the 10th-ranked quarterback in the players' list between Nos. 60 and 51. With that in mind, Steve Smith Sr. provides his personal ranking of the top 10 QBs heading into 2022. Who's No. 1

Video: Packers player nailed on sideline by coach

Green Bay Packers player Amari Rodgers took a big hit in Friday's preseason game, but it came from an unlikely source.