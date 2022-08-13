Seahawks vs. Steelers: How to watch Week 1 preseason matchup

The Seattle Seahawks’ 2022 NFL preseason is finally here!

A new era begins as the Seahawks experience life without Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner, and indeed any of the players who were on the Super Bowl winning roster in 2013. Seattle’s three-game exhibition stretch kicks off against the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are in the post-Ben Roethlisberger era following his retirement announcement.

Geno Smith will get the nod as the starting quarterback at the same stadium where he made his first Seahawks start last year. Drew Lock will follow suit as he looks to win the starting job that looks like Smith’s to lose. Jacob Eason will be the third-stringer and the longshot to not just win the job but stay on the roster. On Pittsburgh’s side they will start Mitch Trubisky, then Mason Rudolph will get his snaps, and first-rounder Kenny Pickett will get his first NFL experience.

Seahawks fans will surely be curious to see rookies Kenneth Walker III, Boye Mafe, Coby Bryant, Tariq Woolen, and Charles Cross, all of whom are expected to play in this game.

Here are all the details you need on tonight’s matchup, including broadcast information, live streaming options, radio commentary, and more:

TV Schedule

Date: Saturday, August 13th, 2022

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

Channel: KING-5 NBC (local) (click here for additional TV affiliates outside of the Seattle area)

Announcers: Curt Menefee, Michael Robinson, and Michael Bennett (Steelers broadcast: Bob Pompeani and Charlie Batch)

Location: Acrisure Stadium | Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Radio: 710 ESPN Seattle/97.3 KIRO FM (click here for additional radio affiliates outside of the Seattle area)

Radio Announcers: Steve Raible and Dave Wyman (Reporter: Jen Mueller)

Current 90-man roster: Click here

Opponent Blog: Behind The Steel Curtain

Odds

The Seahawks sit at 3.5-point underdogs according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under point spread is listed at 36.5.

Seahawks 2022 Preseason Schedule

at Pittsburgh Steelers, August 13th at 4 PM PT

vs. Chicago Bears, August 18th at 5 PM (ESPN)

at Dallas Cowboys, August 26th at 5 PM

Seahawks 2022 Regular Season Schedule

September

Week 1, 9/12 (Mon): vs. Denver Broncos (5:15 PM PT, ESPN/ABC)

Week 2, 9/18: at San Francisco 49ers (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

Week 3, 9/25: vs. Atlanta Falcons (1:25 PM PT, FOX)

October

Week 4, 10/2: at Detroit Lions (10 AM PT, FOX)

Week 5, 10/9: at New Orleans Saints (10 AM PT, FOX)

Week 6, 10/16: vs. Arizona Cardinals (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

Week 7, 10/23: at Los Angeles Chargers (1:25 PM PT, FOX)

Week 8, 10/30: vs. New York Giants (1:25 PM PT, FOX)

November

Week 9, 11/6: at Arizona Cardinals (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

Week 10, 11/13 (in Munich): at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6:30 AM PT, NFL Network)

Week 11, 11/20: BYE

Week 12, 11/27: vs. Las Vegas Raiders (1:25 PM PT, CBS)

December

Week 13, 12/4: at Los Angeles Rams (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

Week 14, 12/11: vs. Carolina Panthers (1:25 PM PT, FOX)

Week 15, 12/15 (Thu): vs. San Francisco 49ers (5:20 PM PT, Amazon Prime)

Week 16, 12/24 (Sat): at Kansas City Chiefs (10 AM PT, FOX)

January

Week 17, 1/1: vs. New York Jets (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

Week 18, 1/8: vs. Los Angeles Rams (1:25 PM PT, TBD)