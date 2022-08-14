Post-Snap Reads 8/14: Seahawks lose first preseason game of 2022

Seahawks News

Seahawks-Steelers Result, Reactions, Recap: Stock Up/Stock Down

8/13/2022: Seattle played their first preseason game, here is what happened in it!

Rapid Reaction: Plenty To Learn From In 32-25 Preseason Loss To Steelers

Takeaways from the Seahawks' preseason-opening loss in Pittsburgh.

Fast Facts: Seahawks fall 32-25 to Steelers as QB battle on display - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks came up just short in their preseason-opening loss to the Steelers, though both of their quarterbacks had good showings.

How Seahawks' rookie draft class did in preseason opener - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks' 2022 draft class played a lot in the preseason opener in Pittsburgh, and here's how they did with thoughts from Pete Carroll.

Seahawks standout players and room-for-improvement for preseason Week 1

Seahawks football is back! Seattle kicked off their preseason late Saturday afternoon in a rare exhibition thriller, as they fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers 32-25 with seconds left on the clock.

Quarterback play a mixed bag as Seahawks lose to Steelers to open preseason play

The first impression of the Seahawks in the post-Russell Wilson era looked pretty much like the Wilson era itself — a ghastly beginning followed by a never-say-die finish.

NFC West News

Rams vs Chargers preseason game thread: The battle for L.A. - Turf Show Times

Sean McVay meets Brandon Staley for the first time—and a preview of a matchup later this season

Red Rain Podcast: ARI 36 CIN 23 Analysis and Roster Questions - Revenge of the Birds

In today’s podcast, I offer some thoughts about the Cardinals’ 36-23 pre-season win over the Bengals and would like to hear your answers to the number of roster questions I posed.

Arizona Cardinals Snap Counts vs. Cincinnati Bengals - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Four Cardinals played at least 80%: Josh Jones, Andy Isabella, James Wiggins and Jace Whittaker. That’s the definition of preseason football.

Trey Lance Shines in 49ers' First Game of Preseason - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing Trey Lance's outstanding performance in the San Francisco 49ers' first preseason game.

5 takeaways from the 49ers win over the Green Bay Packers - Niners Nation

There were plenty of positive performances Friday night

Around The NFL

Packers takeaways from preseason loss to 49ers: What to make of Jordan Love? - The Athletic

Love, set to begin his third season with the Packers, threw two touchdown passes and three interceptions in a 28-21 loss.

Personality part of Baker Mayfield's edge over Sam Darnold in Carolina Panthers' QB competition - Carolina Panthers- ESPN

Is Mayfield's big personality giving him an edge over the more reserved Darnold, as they battle to start in Week 1?

Houston Texans QB Davis Mills has a big opportunity, but is real success possible in his second year?

Davis Mills showed flashes in 2021, but remains surrounded by one of the NFL's weakest supporting casts. Is it possible for him to take a step forward in 2022?

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin: Kenny Pickett showed 'a lot of good things to build on' in preseason debut

As the dust settles on the Steelers’ first leg of their quarterback competition, a 32-25 win over the Seattle Seahawks, Pittsburgh can feel encouraged by the performance of all three options -- but Kenny Pickett is the one that had the crowd's attention.

2022 NFL preseason, Week 1: What We Learned from Saturday’s games

The NFL offered up a full slate of Saturday preseason games, which featured Chiefs rookie George Karlaftis' impressive debut in Chicago and the Panthers D standing firm against the Commanders.

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Aug. 13

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Saturday that center Nick Harris is "likely" going to need season-ending surgery for a right knee injury he sustained on Friday night.

NFL preseason roundup: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes throws TD pass - National Football Post

Patrick Mahomes threw for a touchdown on the Chiefs’ first possession and safety Justin Reid kicked an extra point in Kansas City’s 19-14 loss to the host Chicago Bears on Saturday in the preseason opener for both teams.

Video: Bills punter uncorks crazy 82-yard punt

Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza drilled an 82-yard punt during Saturday's preseason game. See video here.

NFL Preseason Blitz: All 3 Steelers QBs play well, but Kenny Pickett steals the show

Mitchell Trubisky started for the Pittsburgh Steelers in their preseason opener and didn't do anything to lose ground in the quarterback competition. But Mason Rudolph and Kenny Pickett aren't going away.

Broncos defeat Cowboys 17-7 in first preseason game

Denver Broncos football returned on Saturday evening, preseason style.

What Desmond Ridder did in his NFL debut, and where he can improve

Malik Willis was not the only quarterback making his debut this weekend.