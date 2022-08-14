Those three things worth watching in Seahawks preseason opener

The 2022 preseason for the Seattle Seahawks started off with a loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but it’s far from the most painful loss Hawks fans have witnessed against the Steelers. And it’s preseason, so who really cares?

What fans really care about are the individual perform. Thus, circling back to the three things to watch in the Seahawks preseason opener post from Thursday, here’s a look back at what was learned on each of those three things.

Who is actually on the field?

It was preseason, and the starting lineups showed that. Yes, Geno Smith and Drew Lock both played and looked to make their case to be the starter, and new additions Uchenna Nwosu, Noah Fant and Austin Blythe also saw their first action in a Seahawks uniform. However, the starting lineups were far from those that are likely to be on the field for Week 1. Some of the projected starters who did not play in the game were:

DK Metcalf

Tyler Lockett

Rashaad Penny

Gabe Jackson

Will Dissly

Jamal Adams

Quandre Diggs

Artie Burns

Sidney Jones

Jordyn Brooks

Al Woods

So, take the outcome of the game as one wishes, but obviously both teams were playing without a large number of starters, giving youngsters a chance to show what they can, or cannot, do.

How is the pass blocking of DeeJay Dallas and Ken Walker III?

There weren’t a ton of opportunities for either to pass block. Walker played just a dozen snaps and carried the ball on five of them, while pulling in a pass on a sixth. Dallas saw more extensive action, and took advantage of the opportunity to finish the night with 73 rushing yards on ten carries and a touchdown reception on his seventeen snaps.

The way DeeJay Dallas shakes off the linebacker and dives for the touchdown pic.twitter.com/yYVD4pun7Y — Ian McNaughton (@ianmcnaughty) August 14, 2022

It will certainly be interesting to see how things play out against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, because based on how things played out Saturday the running back spot could become a four horse race. Obviously, it was preseason and Dallas and fellow Miami Hurricane Travis Homer did much of their damage against guys who may not be on a 53 man roster this fall, so take their performances for what they’re worth.

Who gets the special teams snaps, particularly in the first half?

This will be something to continue to watch throughout the preseason, but on Saturday evening the following players all logged double digit special teams snaps:

Dareke Young (10)

Boye Mafe (15)

Vi Jones (16)

Mike Jackson (15)

Tanner Muse (13)

Joey Blount (12)

Aaron Donkor (13)

Now the Seahawks are on to Preseason Week 2 to face the Chicago Bears.