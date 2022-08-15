Neither quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks separated themself in the Preseason Week 1 box score. If you went into the game hoping for Geno Smith, there were moments to confirm. If you came as a Drew Lock fan, there were moments as well.

The stats were uncanny close - Smith was 10/15 while Lock 11/15. Geno 101 yards, Lock 102.

But one eye-popping play in particular sealed the night in Drew Lock’s favor, and it won’t show up on the box score.

Unfortunately for Colby Parkinson, it will probably serve as the writing on the wall for his place on the team as well.

I know I just spent months shitting on Drew Lock but this is one hell of a pass pic.twitter.com/HDhPKdKDz4 — John Fraley (@johndavidfraley) August 14, 2022

Believe it - that was an on-time, perfectly placed ball from Lock. Parkinson couldn’t handle the contact and dropped the pass, sadly.

It doesn’t mean Lock would have had three touchdown passes, as he did score on this same drive. But it does mean Lock threw three touchdown-worthy balls on the evening.

Parkinson has rarely season the field for two years, and the fourth-round pick will likely see more of the same if the team keeps him as the third tight end this year. The big problem is that his college / draft hype was that he never dropped a ball during his final year at Stanford. Seattle only has Tyler Mabry and Cade Brewer to round out the tight ends on the roster. Parkinson should stay yet again, but hasn’t earned a role yet.

But the Seattle Seahawks have a good chunk of change going the way of Noah Fant and Will Dissly. Both have flashed marvelously at times, to go along with monstrous Yards After Catch numbers their rookie seasons. Lock hitting a tight end seam in that window should get noticed as that throw can absolutely play in the regular season.

This team has skill position players, enough to compete at any level. Getting them the ball will be priority this season, as demonstrated by the amount of line-of-scrimmage throws on Saturday.

But I’d give the unfortunate drop by Parkinson as the clearest nod in one QB’s favor from preseason Week 1.