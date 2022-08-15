Pre-Snap Reads 8/15: Boye Mafe shines in preseason opener

Seahawks News

Seahawks: 5 thoughts following preseason game vs Steelers

Seaside Joe 1257, 8/14/22: How Vi Jones, Dareke Young, Bo Melton, and Aaron Donkor can make the Seahawks, plus updates on QB competition

Seattle Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll Breaks Down Rookie Preseason Debuts - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Which two players "got beat around," according to Carroll?

Seahawks preseason opener: How the Geno Smith-Drew Lock QB battle played out - The Athletic

Smith played the first half of the preseason opener and Lock entered after the break. Pete Carroll said both were efficient with the ball.

Rookie Boye Mafe Provides First Glimpse of Success in Preseason Opener vs. Steelers

The rookie pass rusher was elated after a two-sack performance in his preseason debut, but focused on the road ahead.

Thoughts on the Steelers pre-season game « Seahawks Draft Blog

With pre-season games, there a whole bunch of qualifiers to consider as you form an opinion.

Seahawks' Pete Carroll: Competing QBs Geno Smith, Drew Lock both had good outings in preseason opener

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was pleased with how competing QBs Geno Smith and Drew Lock performed in Seattle's preseason game.

NFC West News

Arizona Cardinals Cut Five Players Ahead of Tuesday Deadline - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals have made the necessary cuts before Tuesday's deadline to 85 players.

Five Biggest Winners and Losers in Cardinals’ 36-23 win over Bengals - Revenge of the Birds

Trace McSorley and Victor Dimukeje dominated in route to victory

The Good and Not So Good from Day 13 of 49ers Training Camp: Wide Back Deebo Samuel is Back - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing the Good and Not So Good from Day 13 of San Francisco 49ers training camp when wide back Deebo Samuel made a triumphant return.

Los Angeles Rams Studs & Duds: QB Bryce Perkins Dazzles, Rookies Have Highs & Lows - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

There was plenty to get excited about in what was a far-from-perfect preseason opener for the Rams.

Rams-Chargers: Instant reaction! Who gets cut to save Lance McCutcheon? - Turf Show Times

Who would Rams cut in order to keep Lance McCutcheon?

Los Angeles Rams 53-man roster projection after win over Chargers - Turf Show Times

Lance McCutcheon has put himself in the final roster discussion

Second chapter: Bobby Wagner already makes impact on LA Rams - Seattle Sports

Former Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner is still getting used to the fact he’s now working with Rams head coach Sean McVay, not against him.

Around The NFL

Joe Burrow’s return allows Bengals to exhale after 3 weeks: ‘Makes the team feel better’ - The Athletic

It was a big moment when Burrow uncorked a 30-yard dime, hitting Trenton Irwin in stride over top of the coverage.

NFL training camp updates 2022 - Joe Flacco steps up for Jets during Zach Wilson's recovery

Following a full slate of preseason games over the past few days, NFL teams began to get back on the practice field.

New York Giants likely to buck norm, make safety Xavier McKinney defensive playcaller - New York Giants- ESPN

The role is typically reserved for a linebacker, but in coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale's scheme, McKinney calling plays makes sense.

2022 NFL preseason, Week 1: What We Learned from Raiders' win over Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings faced off against the Las Vegas Raiders to wrap up Week 1 of the preseason.

Vikings' Kirk Cousins, Raiders' Derek Carr revealed as members of 'Top 100 Players of 2022'

QBs Kirk Cousins and Derek Carr have been revealed as members of the 'Top 100 Players of 2022', coming in at Nos. 99 and 65, respectively. The announcement came during halftime of the Vikings-Raiders preseason game on NFL Network.

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Aug. 14

Giants LB Azeez Ojulari (hamstring) returned to the practice field on Sunday for the first time since camp opened after passing his physical and being activated from the non-football injury list.

If Ravens, Lamar Jackson don't get a deal done by Week One, what happens next? - ProFootballTalk

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has set a Week One deadline for getting a new contract in place with the team. Coach John Harbaugh has said a deal will get done when it gets done.

Preseason notes: 13 Vikings won't play vs. Raiders; 49ers hurting too - National Football Post

The Minnesota Vikings announced on Sunday that the team would be missing 13 players for the preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders.

NFLPA president sounds off about Soldier Field playing surface

NFLPA president JC Tretter went off about the turf condition at Soldier Field and said the NFL needs new testing procedures for safety

Lamar Jackson implies he will cut off extension negotiations with Ravens once the regular season starts

If the Baltimore Ravens want to lock up Lamar Jackson before he becomes a free agent, the team will have to act quickly. Jackson implied Saturday he will cut off negotiations with the Ravens once the regular season begins.

Joshua Kelley working up depth chart: Where Chargers' 53-man roster stands

Like all NFL teams, the Chargers are facing a Tuesday deadline for cutting their roster from 90 players to 85.

Mike McCarthy on Cowboys’ 17 penalties: Clearly way too much

It apparently doesn’t matter whether the Cowboys’ first team, second team or third team is on the field, they are going to commit penalties. Way too many penalties.