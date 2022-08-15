Trade! Seahawks send Ugo Amadi to Eagles for JJ Arcega-Whiteside

So much for cutting Ugo Amadi, the Seahawks have found a trade partner.

The fourth-year cornerback out of Oregon has been dealt to the Philadelphia Eagles for fairly high-profile draft bust, former Stanford wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside.

Trade! The #Eagles are sending WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to the #Seahawks for DB Ugo Amadi, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 15, 2022

Amadi’s spot on the Seahawks’ depth chart was looking dicey given the return of Justin Coleman, not to mention the possibility of rookie Coby Bryant playing nickel corner, as well as Marquise Blair. He was due to make $2.5 million in base salary so he was in line to be cut, but it’s always a plus when you can get something in return instead of just releasing a player.

This trade is thoroughly amusing not for Amadi, whom I wish the best in Philadelphia and still believe could be a serviceable contributor on special teams and as an extra defensive back, but entirely because Eagles fans have been thoroughly frustrated with the decision to draft Arcega-Whiteside over DK Metcalf. Well Arcega-Whiteside is not only gone, he’s going to the team that drafted Metcalf.

True story: Arcega-Whiteside’s entire career statline with the Eagles (16 catches for 290 yards and a touchdown) is worse than DK Metcalf’s statline for the 3 1⁄ 4 games he played with Geno Smith last season (17 catches for 254 yards and 4 touchdowns).

Arcega-Whiteside’s move to tight end/wide receiver hybrid means he can both challenge for a roster spot at wide receiver and perhaps push Colby Parkinson for the third TE position behind Noah Fant and Will Dissly. I’m not expecting much either way but to make this trade funnier, let’s see if he actually has his Stanford potential untapped by the Seahawks staff.