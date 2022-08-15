Seahawks make flurry of roster moves ahead of Tuesday deadline for cuts

Saturday night the Seattle Seahawks opened the preseason on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers, dropping a 32-25 game that almost didn’t feel like a preseason game. Regardless of the outcome, however, it was the first opportunity for fans to see many of the younger players on the roster in game action.

At the same time, though, it may also have been the last time that fans may see some of the players on the roster, as the first round of roster cuts are due by 4 PM New York Time Tuesday. Ahead of that deadline, the Seahawks waived four players and moved a fifth to injured reserve.

The @Seahawks made a series of roster moves this afternoon. https://t.co/FRpssMgDUL — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) August 15, 2022

So, wide receiver Cody Thompson is heading to injured reserve, while the team waived:

CB Josh Valentine-Turner

DT Antonio Valentino

G Eric Wilson and

WR Deontez Alexander

That puts the Hawks at 86 players ahead of the Tuesday deadline to cut to 86, meaning that with the International Player Pathway exemption for Aaron Donkor, the team is now in compliance in advance of hosting the Chicago Bears on Thursday evening.