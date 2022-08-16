Pre-Snap Reads 8/16: Seahawks make multiple roster moves

Seahawks News

Seahawks 2023 draft plans: 10 position players Seattle should consider in the first round

8/15/2022: Could Will Anderson, Jalen Carter, or Jordan Addison join Pete Carroll's rebuilding plan next year?

'I've Seen It': Seahawks RB DeeJay Dallas Reveals Scouting Report on Rookie Kenneth Walker III - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

As a highly-touted rookie, Walker III could be set to show the league his full arsenal of skills.

Seahawks stock report: Who’s on the rise and who needs a boost at camp? - The Athletic

RBs DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer shined vs. the Steelers, while two rookie corners struggled to replicate their practice success.

Monday Round-Up: Seahawks Safety Quandre Diggs No. 72 On NFL Network Top 100 Players List

Seahawk safety Quandre Diggs was voted one of the NFL’s top 100 player for the second straight year.

Thoughts on the Ugo Amadi / J.J. Arcega-Whiteside trade « Seahawks Draft Blog

It felt somewhat inevitable that Ugo Amadi would be cut before the season started, unless he had a sparkling training camp.

Seattle Seahawks acquire J.J. Arcega-Whiteside from Philadelphia Eagles for Ugo Amadi

The Seahawks acquired WR/TE J.J. Arcega-Whiteside from the Eagles on Monday in exchange for DB Ugo Amadi.

Seahawks QB Battle: Huard on Drew Lock's fumble, Geno Smith's night - Seattle Sports

Former NFL QB and current FOX football analyst Brock Huard shares what stood out from Seahawks QBs Drew Lock and Geno Smith on Saturday.

Rookie class may be why Seahawks are learning toward Geno Smith - Seattle Sports

Geno Smith may not have the ceiling that Drew Lock does at QB, but the Seahawks may be prioritizing other young players over the QB battle.

Wyman's Seahawks Takeaways: Lock's mistake, Boye Mafe's big debut - Seattle Sports

Watch video of Dave Wyman break down his takeaways from the Seahawks' preseason-opening loss against the Steelers on Saturday night.

Fan reaction to Wilson's return, Pete Carroll's future highlight Seahawks important storylines

KING 5 SEASON PREVIEW: All of our stories breaking down the 2022 Seahawks This is a fun time of year for football fans. So, with that said, this is perhaps the best time to look at the five most important storylines facing the Seattle Seahawks this season. How will fans react to Russell Wilson's return?

Analysis: With one preseason game done, time to project the Seahawks' 53-man roster

Comment: It’s a tough call on whether to keep Eason on the roster. The Seahawks did all of last year after he was claimed off waivers in October. Would Eason slip through waivers so they could re-sign him to the practice squad?

NFC West News

Rams-Charges preseason recap: Rams PFF grades from battle for LA victory - Turf Show Times

No surprise - Lance McCutcheon and Bryce Perkins were LA’s highest graded offensive players

Los Angeles Rams Coach Sean McVay Updates Injury Status of Matthew Stafford, Bobby Brown III, Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay updated the injury status on several key players on Monday.

Five Winners from 49ers Preseason Win over Packers - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing the five biggest winners from the San Francisco 49ers' victory over the Green Bay Packers.

49ers news: Position-by-position grades from the 49ers preseason win over Packers - Niners Nation

Trey Lance delivered some impressive highlights alongside several rookies.

The Good and Not So Good from Day 14 of 49ers Training Camp: Trey Lance is Near Perfect - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Breaking down the best and worst performances from Day 14 of San Francisco 49ers training camp when Trey Lance was near perfect.

Post ARI 36 CIN 23: 53 Man Roster Projection Part I (Offense) - Revenge of the Birds

If any of you have tried projecting the Cardinals’ 53 man roster yet, you know how incredibly difficult this task is, especially at this point in the pre-season. Imagine then what it must be like for Steve Keim, Kliff Kingsbury and the coaches.

‘Heat-seeking missile’ Budda Baker No. 67 in NFL Top 100 players

The Arizona Cardinals and their fans know how great safety Budda Baker is. By the Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections, it seems the rest of the league knows, too, even if some more analytical sites fail to recognize his impact on games.

Around The NFL

Nate Tice: What I learned from Bears, Vikings and Packers camps - The Athletic

Sharing observations from training camp visits with the Bears, Packers and Vikings.

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Aug. 15

The Broncos are signing veteran LB Joe Schobert to help fill the void created by an injury to Jonas Griffith, NFL network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Find out what other NFL news we're tracking this Monday.

Move the Sticks: Rookie QBs who popped in preseason Week 1

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move The Sticks.

NFL training camp 2022 live - Justin Reid takes reps at kicker, New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers prep for joint practices

The New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers are experiencing injury woes, but there's reason for optimism. Here are Monday's top camp photos, videos and notes.

Here's what we know, and don't know, about Roquan Smith's contract impasse with the Chicago Bears - Chicago Bears- ESPN

With the season opener nearing, the Bears and their star linebacker have yet to reach an agreement, and things took an interesting turn Monday.

Report reveals latest on Alvin Kamara's status for 2022 season

New Orleans Saints star Alvin Kamara may not be suspended at all in 2022 if his battery case takes a while to play out

NFL preseason vibe check: Trey Lance, Trevor Lawrence shine; Bears, Browns, Jets not so much

Week 1 of the NFL preseason is in the books.

17 penalty-game shows continuation of Cowboys’ undisciplined play under McCarthy

After his Cowboys led the league in infractions in 2021, head coach Mike McCarthy promised that the main emphasis of the offseason, the thing that would get worked on most, would be penalties.