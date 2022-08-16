Seahawks Quarterback Competition: Drew Lock to start vs. Bears

The Seattle Seahawks returned to practice on Tuesday for what is a short week before their second preseason game on Thursday against the Chicago Bears. After a minicamp and training camp in which Geno Smith has had command of the first-team offense and Drew Lock has had to play with the reserves, Tuesday’s practice was a role reversal. Lock got all of the snaps with the first-team, whereas Geno played with the second group.

Practice over. Drew Lock took all snaps with ones and Geno Smith with twos. Now to hear from Carroll. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 16, 2022

Starting OL all day was Lucas, Jackson, Blythe, Lewis, Cross. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 16, 2022

Smith has been “in the lead” pretty much the whole way and he did start on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but now we finally have a moment where Lock is practicing with the starters. He even got some first-team guys back from injury in Rashaad Penny and Freddie Swain, who made their returns to practice after sitting out the past several days.

As for how practice went? Looks as if results weren’t the best.

Lock just threw a pick over middle to Woolen. Rolled out right and three into traffic. Woolen having strong practice. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 16, 2022

Lock 0-4 during red zone drill with one offense. Three intended for Metcalf, one broken up by Woolen. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 16, 2022

Lock just got third straight Series with ones. Finished it with 2 nice completions to Metcalf and Lockett. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 16, 2022

Carrying himself like the starting QB he is today in practice, Drew Lock talking at length with DK Metcalf during special-teams part of middle of practice.



Then Lock’s 1st play in next scrimmage: the sprint rollout pass outside he loves.



Seahawks’ QB derby changed today. — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 16, 2022

Meanwhile, Geno’s day with the backups sounded pretty damn good.

Geno Smith with TDs on all three of his passes with number two offense in red zone drill. To Johnson, Dallas and Hart. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 16, 2022

Geno Smith again running twos had maybe best throw of his camp rolling and hitting Penny Hart for about a 58-yard TD. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 16, 2022

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll did confirm that Lock will indeed start versus Chicago, which was apparently what they’d always intended to do.

Drew Lock will start against the Bears on Thursday, Pete says. That’s been the plan all along. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) August 16, 2022

Carroll also said that Smith is still ahead in the competition to be the team’s starter, but they want to give Lock his chance to see what he can do with the first-teamers. Of course, none of the first-team receivers even played last weekend and may not even play Thursday, but at the very least we’ll see Lock behind the starting offensive line.

Update: No we won’t.