 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Seahawks Quarterback Competition: Drew Lock to start vs. Bears

By Mookie Alexander
/ new
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Seahawks returned to practice on Tuesday for what is a short week before their second preseason game on Thursday against the Chicago Bears. After a minicamp and training camp in which Geno Smith has had command of the first-team offense and Drew Lock has had to play with the reserves, Tuesday’s practice was a role reversal. Lock got all of the snaps with the first-team, whereas Geno played with the second group.

Smith has been “in the lead” pretty much the whole way and he did start on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but now we finally have a moment where Lock is practicing with the starters. He even got some first-team guys back from injury in Rashaad Penny and Freddie Swain, who made their returns to practice after sitting out the past several days.

As for how practice went? Looks as if results weren’t the best.

Meanwhile, Geno’s day with the backups sounded pretty damn good.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll did confirm that Lock will indeed start versus Chicago, which was apparently what they’d always intended to do.

Carroll also said that Smith is still ahead in the competition to be the team’s starter, but they want to give Lock his chance to see what he can do with the first-teamers. Of course, none of the first-team receivers even played last weekend and may not even play Thursday, but at the very least we’ll see Lock behind the starting offensive line.

Update: No we won’t.

Loading comments...