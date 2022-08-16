Injury Update: Rookie RB Ken Walker dealing with hernia

In an offseason of revamping but not rebuilding, the Seattle Seahawks used two early second round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft on a pair of young potential impact makers, one on each side of the ball.

On defense the team added Boye Mafe out of Minnesota, who took to the field at Acrisure Stadium against the Pittsburgh Steelers and showed the speed and explosiveness that warranted an early Day 2 pick. On the flip side of the ball, the Hawks picked running back Ken Walker out of Michigan State, a dynamic running back whose speed they hoped could be field tilting. Unfortunately, it appears as though Walker may be unavailable for some time.

Carroll says Ken Walker III dealing with a hernia issue. Says doesn’t know yet what that means. Jake Curhan out with back spasms. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 16, 2022

Head coach Pete Carroll did not provide any clarification on whether it is an actual hernia or whether it’s a sports hernia, which is more of a catch all diagnosis for any of a number of various ailments. In any case, the Seahawks could be without Walker for a bit, but with Rashaad Penny returning to practice Tuesday and DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer ready and able to play, there’s no reason to rush Walker back any sooner than necessary.