Drew Lock tests positive for COVID-19, won’t start vs. Bears

Drew Lock won’t be starting on Thursday after all.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback, who’s looking to win the starting job over Geno Smith, has tested positive for COVID-19 in an announcement made barely an hour or so after Pete Carroll confirmed Lock would start against the Chicago Bears.

According to Carroll, Lock was always meant to start against the Bears while Geno started last weekend’s game at the Pittsburgh Steelers. For the first time all camp, Lock got to practice exclusively with the first-team offense, while Smith practiced with the backups.

So with that in mind, presumably Smith will get to start against the Bears, then it’s all up in the air for the preseason finale at the Dallas Cowboys the following Friday. Jacob Eason did not play against the Steelers so perhaps we’ll see him play on Thursday.

It’s unfortunate timing for Lock as he looks to turn his career around in Seattle. All the best to him and hopefully we has a smooth and quick recovery.