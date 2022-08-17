Pre-Snap Reads 8/17: Kenneth Walker III out indefinitely, Drew Lock out for Bears game

Seahawks News

The best plays by Seahawks RBs vs. Steelers: How Ken Walker, Travis Homer, DeeJay Dallas fit in the plan

Seaside Joe 1259, 8/16/22: Running backs stole the show, something even analytics can agree with

Observations From Seahawks 12th Training Camp Practice: Tariq Woolen Bounces Back With Special Plays - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Rebounding from a tough start in his first NFL game, Woolen made several spectacular plays in coverage on Tuesday, further staking his claim to a potential starting job. Reporter Corbin Smith details everything that went down at Seattle's 12th camp session.

Drew Lock’s shot at Seahawks QB job gets harder with COVID-19 diagnosis - The Athletic

Lock will miss Thursday's preseason game vs. the Bears, giving Geno Smith a chance to strengthen his hold on the starter spot.

Seahawks Mailbag: Boye Mafe’s Impressive Debut, Leadership & More

You had Seahawks questions; we have answers.

Tuesday Round-Up: Amanda Ruller Coaches First NFL Preseason Game With Seahawks

Bill Walsh Diversity Fellowship Program participant Amanda Ruller coached in her first NFL game on Saturday.

Bumpus: Cross, Lucas, Seahawks' OL impressed in preseason opener - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks have a new-look offensive line and Michael Bumpus liked what he saw from that unit in Seattle's first preseason game.

What addition of WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside means for Seahawks - Seattle Sports

Michael Bumpus breaks down the addition of J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and what it means for the Seahawks and their roster.

Impressive Seahawks rookie Ken Walker out indefinitely, but Rashaad Penny returns full go

Now impressive rookie Ken Walker is out.

What makes popular Poona Ford smile, why he’s become indispensable to Seahawks’ defense

Poona Ford’s best move this Seahawks summer hasn’t been one of his relentless runs across the field to track down a ball carrier.

Seahawks great Michael Bennett asks Pete Carroll why he traded him

DeeJay Dallas is having a pretty strong preseason game for the Seattle Seahawks, having totaled 90 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown with five minutes to go in the fourth quarter.

NFC West News

Los Angeles Rams Cut 5 Players Including QB Luis Perez: NFL Tracker - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Follow along with RamDigest.com as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL

Rams roster cuts: Winners and Losers from Tuesday’s first 5 cuts - Turf Show Times

Punter Riley Dixon has won the job

PODCAST: Revenge of the Birds Podcast #180: Preseason Performers & Available Corners - Revenge of the Birds

LISTEN IN: Damian & Blake break down the Cardinals’ impressive preseason opener and go over the top performers and remaining roster flaws

Arizona Cardinals Camp Notes: Kyler Murray Speaks on Play-Calling - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals second practice kicked off on Tuesday. Quarterback Kyler Murray revealed how he felt about play-calling.

How Concerned Should the 49ers be With the Influx of Hamstring Injuries? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

A lot of players for the 49ers have been sustaining hamstring injuries, which has become "bothersome" to Kyle Shanahan.

49ers news: 3 matchups to watch during 49ers Vikings joint practices - Niners Nation

Which 49ers position groups face the biggest test from the Vikings

Trey Lance at QB makes 49ers Super Bowl contenders, ESPN analyst believes

The 49ers are coming off an NFC Championship Game appearance last season, where they fell to the Los Angeles Rams. But heading into the 2022 season, San Francisco will have a new look at the marquee position in football: quarterback.

Around The NFL

NFL Draft 2022: How are all 32 first-round picks faring in the preseason? - The Athletic

One preseason game doesn’t give us a complete story on any rookie, but it’s good enough for a progress update on all 32 first-rounders.

NFL training camp 2022 live - Green Bay Packers start joint practices with New Orleans Saints, backup quarterbacks get time with New York Jets and New York Giants

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are getting workouts against the Saints while Tyrod Taylor and Joe Flacco are getting more reps in the Big Apple.

Fantasy football insight from NFL team reporters - Believe the buzz on Saquon Barkley, Brandon Aiyuk, George Pickens?

Our NFL Nation team answers the most important fantasy questions following the first full week of preseason action.

Move the Sticks: Bucky's five most talented teams

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move The Sticks.

2022 NFL season: One pivotal rookie for each team

Which draft picks MUST provide immediate returns? With the start of the 2022 NFL regular season fast approaching, Lance Zierlein identifies the one rookie most pivotal to each team's success this year.

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Aug. 16

Patriots CB ﻿Joejuan Williams﻿ suffered a shoulder injury that will knock him out for the season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Find out what other NFL news we're tracking this Tuesday.

NFL roundup: Jets’ Mekhi Becton on IR, Broncos cut Travis Fulgham - National Football Post

The New York Jets placed offensive tackle Mekhi Becton on injured reserve Tuesday, one of five roster moves to reduce their roster to 85 players.

Multiple fights break out at Patriots-Panthers joint practice

Multiple fights broke out and players were ejected from a joint practice between the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers

Justin Jefferson is poised to be the NFL's best wide receiver by the end of 2022 — if he isn't already

Justin Jefferson's unbridled confidence knows no bounds.

Aaron Rodgers calls out Green Bay Packers' young wide receivers for repeated mistakes

As Romeo Doubs streaked open down the left sideline Tuesday, the Green Bay Packers' rookie receiver had another highlight in his hands.