Seahawks Reacts Survey: Which rookie had the best performance against the Steelers?

We’re just a day away from the Seattle Seahawks’ second preseason game and their only one at home. Last weekend they lost 32-25 to the Pittsburgh Steelers in a pretty entertaining exhibition. Our main focuses for that game were the quarterback battle between Geno Smith and Drew Lock, as well as the rookie draft picks (except Tyreke Smith, who didn’t play).

Our two questions for the week are easy ones: “Who impressed more - Geno or Drew?” and “Which rookie had the best performance?” The second question is not as easy an answer as I think you may expect, as there are two viable offensive line candidates in addition to Boye Mafe and even Dareke Young.

True story, we had a “Should Drew Lock get first-team reps this week?” question lined up in this survey but I pulled it after Lock was confirmed to be getting those reps in practice. Lock then tested positive for COVID-19, which means he can’t play against the Bears on Thursday.

