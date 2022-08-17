Cigar Thoughts Podcast, Episode 30: Danny O’Neil

Danny O’Neil is one of the most accomplished members of the Seattle sports media you can find, and he rejoined the Cigar Lounge to give a position-by-position review of the Seahawks’ preseason opener. Among the topics we discuss:

*The locker room politics of a QB competition

*Ken Walker III’s debut

*The rookie tackles looking good

*How worried should we be about the defense

*And a whole lot more

Hope you enjoy it as much as we did!

—

SPOTIFY

APPLE PODCASTS

If you like the show, please let us know through one of the avenues listed below. We’re also extremely grateful for the over 80 5-star reviews we’ve received so far and want you to know that those reviews give us the juice we need to keep this thing growing and evolving.

Twitter: @CigarThoughts | @JacsonBevens | @MikeBarwin

Other: Cigar Thoughts on IG | Cigar Thoughts Hub | Cigar Thoughts on Facebook