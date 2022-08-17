 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cigar Thoughts Podcast, Episode 30: Danny O’Neil

The lovable staple of Seattle sports media joins the boys to break down Seattle’s first preseason game and what it tells us about the team in 2022 and beyond.

By Jacson Bevens
Danny O’Neil is one of the most accomplished members of the Seattle sports media you can find, and he rejoined the Cigar Lounge to give a position-by-position review of the Seahawks’ preseason opener. Among the topics we discuss:

*The locker room politics of a QB competition

*Ken Walker III’s debut

*The rookie tackles looking good

*How worried should we be about the defense

*And a whole lot more

Hope you enjoy it as much as we did!

