Injury Update: Seahawks Ken Walker undergoing undisclosed procedure

Earlier in the week the Seattle Seahawks revealed that rookie running back Ken Walker, the second of two second round picks of the team in the 2022 NFL Draft, had been dealing with an injury that had kept him out of practice. And on Wednesday, they announced that Walker is undergoing an undisclosed procedure.

Seahawks’ HC Pete Carroll told reporters today that rookie RB Kenneth Walker is undergoing a “procedure”, but the team has said it is not a sports hernia. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 17, 2022

The good news for Walker is that it is not a sports hernia injury, which was the fear earlier in the week. And it also seems that the injury is not considered to be long term.

Carroll also said it’s not a core muscle injury but wouldn’t specify what it is. Said he thinks Walker will be back by Week 1. https://t.co/sAgJsU8Mdd — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 17, 2022

Walker received five carries and totaled 19 yards in Seattle’s first preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Saturday, and he is expected to share carries in a backfield duo with Rashaad Penny. But the running back room has already endured their share of injuries before the start of the regular season, as Penny had to sit out for a period of time during OTA’s with a hamstring injury, and that’s setting aside the numerous injuries that he has suffered throughout his NFL career.