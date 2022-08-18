One of the Seattle Seahawks that I was most excited to watch from the 2022 NFL Draft was Charles Cross out of Mississippi State. After I broke him down leading to the draft, he was one of my favorite prospects. I had him ranked as the number two offensive lineman only behind Alabama’s Evan Neal. Needless to say, I was thrilled that the Seahawks took him with the ninth overall pick. After the draft, I even explained why I thought concerns over his run blocking abilities were already being overblown given that the Seahawks’ primarily run a zone blocking scheme.

In this video, I wanted to look at how Cross played in his preseason debut against the Pittsburgh Steelers. I analyzed his 37 snaps and I focused on two of my favorite pass blocking attempts. Both happened in the second quarter.

Now granted, Cross did not face the starting defensive line for the Pittsburgh Steelers; however, he has no control over who lines up against him. He did play well for the vast majority of the game.

This video is about 5 minutes long. So sit back, relax, and enjoy the show! If the video above does not play, please click “Watch on YouTube” or follow this link!

My scouting report on Charles Cross at Mississippi State: