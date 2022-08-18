Pre-Snap Reads 8/18: Gameday!

Seahawks News

Seahawks-Bears: 5 things to watch for now that Drew Lock, Ken Walker are ruled out

Seaside Joe 1260, 8/17/22: Genomagic, the curious case of Poona Ford, and Noah Fant is reading your tweets

Seattle Seahawks vs. Chicago Bears GAMEDAY: COVID, Preview, Odds - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Seattle's competition at quarterback will be halted (for at least a week), as Drew Lock has tested positive for COVID-19.

Updates From Pete Carroll On Drew Lock, Kenneth Walker III & Other Seahawks

Injury news and an update on Drew Lock from Seahawks coach Pete Carroll.

Wednesday Round-Up: Pro Football Focus Names Seahawks' OL The Line Of The Week

After starting two rookies at offensive tackle in the preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Seahawks earned preseason Week 1 offensive line of the week honors.

The inevitable is now all but confirmed « Seahawks Draft Blog

The quarterback ‘competition’ is starting to feel like a dog and pony show.

Geno Smith or Drew Lock? ESPN's Orlovsky weighs Seahawks QBs - Seattle Sports

What could prompt the Seahawks to choose one of Geno Smith and Drew Lock to start over the other QB? ESPN's Dan Orlovsky explained.

Drew Lock’s had COVID before, must wait for next week. Ken Walker to play Seahawks opener?

The Seahawks’ quarterback race has stopped with Drew Lock having COVID. It’s unclear when it may truly start up again.

Seattle Seahawks 2022 preview: Over or under projected win total of 6?

Each Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from July 12 through Sept. we will take a look at the projected win totals for each team in the NFL, running one division per week for eight weeks. NOTE: All over/under win totals are provided by Caesars Sportsbook.

NFC West News

Los Angeles Rams Star Aaron Donald Shares Matthew Stafford Practice Evaluation: 'He Looked Good' - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Stafford has battled an elbow injury throughout the offseason.

Rams-Texans preview: Which player most desperately needs a big night? - Turf Show Times

For many hopefuls, now is the time to make their dreams come true

Marquis Hayes = IHOP - Revenge of the Birds

The very best pick the Arizona Cardinals made in the 2022 NFL Draft could very well be their last pick at #257, where they tabbed 2nd team All Big XII Oklahoma guard Marquis Hayes. It’s absolutely crazy to think that Hayes was still on the board at the tail end of the 7th round.

Arizona Cardinals Camp Observation: Vets Take Day Off, Injury Updates - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals veteran players stepped aside and gave added reps to players trying to make the roster.

The Good and Not So Good from Day 1 of the 49ers-Vikings Joint Practices: Trey Lance Cooks - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Breaking down the San Francisco 49ers' best and worst performances during Day 1 of their joint practices with the Minnesota Vikings when Trey Lance cooked.

49ers news: Are you buying the Danny Gray preseason hype? - Niners Nation

We’ve done this dance before...

49ers news: How Trey Lance looked against the Vikings during joint practices - Niners Nation

An update from joint practices via Twitter

Around The NFL

NFL training camp updates 2022 - Joint practices liven things up, coaches grab spotlight

Several teams came together for joint practices, including the Patriots and Panthers, who scuffled for the second day in a row.

Los Angeles Chargers DB Derwin James got his money, and former FSU Seminoles teammate Jalen Ramsey wants dinner

Now that James has his record contract, his former FSU teammate wants him to grab the check.

Why Philadelphia Eagles players, coaches are out to protect Jalen Hurts 'at all costs' - Philadelphia Eagles- ESPN

From the way Hurts' teammates have defended him to the moves the front office has made, the Eagles have gone above and beyond to have QB1's back.

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Aug. 17

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman is being evaluated for a groin injury. Find out what other news NFL.com is tracking on Wednesday.

Lions WR has memorized each receiver drafted ahead of him

One Detroit Lions wide receiver has gone out of his way to memorize every wide receiver taken ahead of him in the NFL Draft.

Michael Smith returns to talk moving to Amazon, Patriots/Panthers fights & fearing for Zach Wilson

After opening the podcast with an update on Deshaun Watson, Charles Robinson is joined on this week's podcast by NBC's Michael Smith, who has recently been announced as an analyst for Prime Video's coverage of Thursday Night Football. Charles & Michael talk about their decades of friendship in the NFL journalism space and Michael's career journey from ESPN to NBC and his upcoming work for Amazon.

Lamar Jackson to sit out again in second preseason game

Neither team will be playing their starting quarterback when the Ravens and Cardinals get together on Sunday night.