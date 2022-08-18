Seahawks vs. Bears: How to watch Week 2 preseason matchup

The Seattle Seahawks’ 2022 NFL preseason continues with their only home appearance in this three-game exhibition run.

After a loss last week to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle hosts the Chicago Bears in weather that is the total opposite of their regular season meeting last year. Instead of a snowstorm we’re getting temperatures near 90 and plenty of sunshine throughout the day.

Drew Lock was supposed to start this matchup, only for a positive COVID-19 test to hand the keys back to Geno Smith. Unless the Seahawks want to give Smith the entire game, we should expect the preseason debut of former Washington Huskies quarterback Jacob Eason at some point in the 2nd half. Not only is there no Drew Lock, but rookie running back Kenneth Walker III is recovering from surgery so he won’t be available on this Thursday night.

We still have plenty to look forward to, including more Boye Mafe, Tariq Woolen, and Coby Bryant. Hopefully the offensive line’s stellar showing last week continues into this evening against a Bears team that is rebuilding after firing Matt Nagy. We’ll presumably get a look at Justin Fields after Fields did not play against the Seahawks last season.

Here are all the details you need on tonight’s matchup, including broadcast information, live streaming options, radio commentary, and more:

TV Schedule

Date: Thursday, August 18th, 2022

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

Channel: ESPN | KCPQ-13 in Seattle (see all affiliates here)

Announcers: Steve Levy, Dan Orlovsky, and Louis Riddick (Reporter: Laura Rutledge)

Location: Lumen Field | Seattle, Washington

Radio: 710 ESPN Seattle/97.3 KIRO FM (click here for additional radio affiliates outside of the Seattle area)

Radio Announcers: Steve Raible and Dave Wyman (Reporter: Jen Mueller)

Current 85-man roster: Click here

Opponent Blog: Windy City Gridiron

Odds

The Seahawks sit at 3.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under point spread is listed at 40.

Seahawks 2022 Preseason Schedule

L 32-25 at Pittsburgh Steelers

vs. Chicago Bears, August 18th at 5 PM (ESPN)

at Dallas Cowboys, August 26th at 5 PM on KING-5

Seahawks 2022 Regular Season Schedule

September

Week 1, 9/12 (Mon): vs. Denver Broncos (5:15 PM PT, ESPN/ABC)

Week 2, 9/18: at San Francisco 49ers (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

Week 3, 9/25: vs. Atlanta Falcons (1:25 PM PT, FOX)

October

Week 4, 10/2: at Detroit Lions (10 AM PT, FOX)

Week 5, 10/9: at New Orleans Saints (10 AM PT, FOX)

Week 6, 10/16: vs. Arizona Cardinals (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

Week 7, 10/23: at Los Angeles Chargers (1:25 PM PT, FOX)

Week 8, 10/30: vs. New York Giants (1:25 PM PT, FOX)

November

Week 9, 11/6: at Arizona Cardinals (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

Week 10, 11/13 (in Munich): at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6:30 AM PT, NFL Network)

Week 11, 11/20: BYE

Week 12, 11/27: vs. Las Vegas Raiders (1:25 PM PT, CBS)

December

Week 13, 12/4: at Los Angeles Rams (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

Week 14, 12/11: vs. Carolina Panthers (1:25 PM PT, FOX)

Week 15, 12/15 (Thu): vs. San Francisco 49ers (5:20 PM PT, Amazon Prime)

Week 16, 12/24 (Sat): at Kansas City Chiefs (10 AM PT, FOX)

January

Week 17, 1/1: vs. New York Jets (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

Week 18, 1/8: vs. Los Angeles Rams (1:25 PM PT, TBD)