Injury Update: Seahawks second rounder Boye Mafe into locker room with injury

The Seattle Seahawks are tuning up for the start of the 2022 regular season with their second preseason game on Thursday night at home against the Chicago Bears.

However, towards the end of the first quarter, they lost one of their exciting young rookies, as defensive end Boye Mafe left the contest.

Not good news for #Seahawks... Boye Mafe heading back to locker room with unknown injury.



And Bears then score a touchdown with Siemien finding Tonges from two yards out. 10-0 with PAT. — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) August 19, 2022

Mafe, who was drafted in the second round out of the University of Minnesota back in April, really flashed at times during the Hawks first preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He did not see much action, though, before having to leave preseason game number two against the Bears.

The injury is currently unknown, but one can only hope that it is nothing too serious that would put the Week 1 showdown against the Denver Broncos in jeopardy for Mafe. Mafe racked up ten tackles for loss and seven sacks in his final college season at the University of Minnesota.