Injury Update: Seahawks LG Damien Lewis carted off, out with serious ankle injury

The Seattle Seahawks opened the 2022 preseason against the Pittsburgh Steelers last weekend, and while it was disappointing to drop a game, the standings reset before the regular season meaning the loss was meaningless. What was more meaningful was that the team exited the game relatively unscathed, as while the loss of Cody Thompson could be meaningful on special teams, he was unlikely to see many snaps on offense behind Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, Dee Eskridge and others.

However, in the second game of the preseason against the Chicago Bears on Thursday evening, it appears as though Seattle was not quite as lucky.

A bad sight: Damien Lewis, the Seahawks' starting left guard, is being taken off the field on an injury cart with his right leg in an air cast. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 19, 2022

Damien Lewis has been an unquestioned starter on the offensive line since being selected by Seattle out of LSU in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, starting 29 of 33 games for the Hawks since then. However, anytime an air cast is used and a player taken off on a cart, it doesn’t seem to be great news, so fans will have to wait and see exactly how serious it is.

UPDATE:

As is to be expected following being taken off on a cart, Lewis has been ruled out for the remainder of the game with an ankle injury.