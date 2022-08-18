The Seahawks were bad and Twitter reacted

The Seattle Seahawks took the field Thursday night to play the Chicago Bears in their second preseason game, and the results were not pretty. It’s only preseason, but the Hawks allowed the Bears to jump out to a 24-0 lead before finally putting points on the board with a late third quarter field goal.

Whether it was a sputtering offense derailed by penalties and sacks, or a defense that again demonstrated issues with pursuit angles and tackling, it was an ugly game for Seattle.

Things should, of course, change when the starters return to the field once the games begin to count. However, even DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Jordyn Brooks, Will Dissly, Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams may not be enough considering the opponents also rested many of their starters.

In any case, whether the first two preseason games change one’s outlook for the 2022 season or not, at the end of the day the showing against the Bears Thursday was ugly, and Twitter enjoyed the train wreck.

That first half was just very bad football. Missed tackles, dropped passes, missed throws, penalties, a muffed punt for a touchdown, a missed field goal. Like, Pete might be in the locker room spitting gum at everybody right now. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) August 19, 2022

That's the fifth penalty tonight on LT Charles Cross, the Seahawks' first-round pick. Four false starts and an illegal hands to the face. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 19, 2022

But this is a team-centric issue. Tackling form and pursuit angles have been subpar. — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) August 19, 2022

Seahawks have been playing more first-team/rotational/projected rotational guys than other teams, I suspect. Quite a few of them have looked scarily bad through 1.5 preseason games. — Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) August 19, 2022

That's five punts and a missed field goal in six possessions for Seattle. But again, Geno Smith is being victimized by drops. Bo Melton had one on that last drive. Smith's throw the play before went off DeeJay Dallas' hand, though it was wide. Probably more on Smith than Dallas. https://t.co/KUOYodoIja — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 19, 2022

Geno Smith's preseason:

5 plays, 22 yards, punt

3 plays, 8 yards, p

8 plays, 57 yards, FG

4 plays, 15 yards, p

9 plays, 61 y, TD

3 plays, 5 y, p

3 plays, 7 y, p

4 plays, 31 y, p

6 plays, 36 y, FG

6 plays, 31 y, p

3 plays, -12 y, p

Soon #Seahawks will play regular season defenses — Seaside Joe: Daily Seahawks Newsletter (@seasidejoenews) August 19, 2022

And, well, that’s enough to get the point across. It started ugly and it stayed ugly, finishing up with an ugly final score of 27-11.