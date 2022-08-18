 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Seahawks were bad and Twitter reacted

By John P. Gilbert
Chicago Bears v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks took the field Thursday night to play the Chicago Bears in their second preseason game, and the results were not pretty. It’s only preseason, but the Hawks allowed the Bears to jump out to a 24-0 lead before finally putting points on the board with a late third quarter field goal.

Whether it was a sputtering offense derailed by penalties and sacks, or a defense that again demonstrated issues with pursuit angles and tackling, it was an ugly game for Seattle.

Things should, of course, change when the starters return to the field once the games begin to count. However, even DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Jordyn Brooks, Will Dissly, Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams may not be enough considering the opponents also rested many of their starters.

In any case, whether the first two preseason games change one’s outlook for the 2022 season or not, at the end of the day the showing against the Bears Thursday was ugly, and Twitter enjoyed the train wreck.

And, well, that’s enough to get the point across. It started ugly and it stayed ugly, finishing up with an ugly final score of 27-11.

