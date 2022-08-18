Seahawks guard Damien Lewis’ x-rays come back negative, has lateral ankle sprain

The Seattle Seahawks and its fans held their breath on Thursday night as left guard Damien Lewis went down in pain during the team’s second preseason game against the Chicago Bears. The worry worsened when he had to be carted off the field with all of his teammates standing around him.

But post-game, the Seahawks received news on Lewis that was about as positive as news can be after a scene like the one that occurred.

Coach @PeteCarroll shares an update on @Damienlewis72's exit.



X-rays came back negative. It is a lateral ankle sprain. pic.twitter.com/myNkj1ytSS — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 19, 2022

Lewis got rolled up on in the first half which is what caused him to leave the game. The injury initially looked like it could be very long term, but as head coach Pete Carroll said, the Seahawks were “very, very fortunate” to avoid further damage.

Phil Haynes filled in for Lewis in his absence after the injury.

Lewis is entering his third year in the NFL, and this will be his second season as the team’s left guard. He played right guard in his rookie year in 2020. A timetable on his return is unknown but the worst case scenario of a likely season-ending break has been avoided.