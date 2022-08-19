Post-Snap Reads 8/19: Seahawks look sloppy in loss to Bears

Seahawks News

Instant Reaction: Bears Embarrass Dysfunctional Seahawks in 27-11 Preseason Defeat - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Unable to sustain drives, finish tackles, or execute simple plays on special teams, Seattle didn't score a single point until the waning moments of the third quarter and few positives emerged from a dismal exhibition defeat.

Seahawks-Bears Result, Reactions, Recap: Stock Up/Stock Down

Preseason 8/18/2022: Updates on QB competition, injuries, position battles, and highlights from Thursday night

Thursday Round-Up: Third Time In Seattle Predicted To Be The Charm For Seahawks Justin Coleman

Back for his third stint with the Seattle Seahawks, Justin Coleman could be headed towards a breakthrough season.

Instant reaction: What was that? « Seahawks Draft Blog

3:39am

Seattle Seahawks' Damien Lewis carted off field with ankle injury

Seattle Seahawks starting left guard Damien Lewis had his right leg in an air cast as he was carted off the field Thursday during the preseason game against the Chicago Bears.

2022 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Bears' win over Seahawks on Thursday night

Justin Fields and the Bears' offense still has plenty of work to do, but Chicago's defense clamped down on Geno Smith and the Seahawks for a preseason win on Thursday.

Fast Facts: Seahawks lose to Bears 27-11 in preseason; Lewis injured - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks struggled in all three phases of the game in their lone home preseason contest, losing to the Bears 27-11 on Thursday night.

ESPN's Orlovsky: Seahawks 'closer' than it seems thanks to rookie class - Seattle Sports

Armed with a strong 2022 draft, the Seahawks have a much better roster than Dan Orlovsky initially thought, the former NFL QB told Mike Salk.

Seahawks: 4 takeaways from a sloppy preseason loss to the Bears

The Seattle Seahawks laid a big, ugly egg in their first home game of the 2022 campaign. Fortunately it was only an exhibition game. Seattle played host to the Chicago Bears tonight and wound up losing by a score of 27-11.

Seahawks fans on list of NFL moodiest fans

Leading the pack of moodiest fans in the NFL? The Las Vegas Raiders, with an average percentage of negative online posts after a loss at 26.8%. The game that brought the most anger online was their Oct. 10 loss to the Chicago Bears.

NFC West News

'We Feel Good': L.A. Rams Receive Positve Update On QB Matthew Stafford's Elbow - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Rams are now expecting full participation from QB Matthew Stafford Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills

Los Angeles Rams depth chart: Which OL will make the 53-man roster? - Turf Show Times

Re-shaping the roster battles before the Texans game

Op-Ed: National Football Losers - Revenge of the Birds

BREAKING: The NFL and NFLPA have agreed to a settlement on discipline for #Browns QB Deshaun Watson, who will serve an 11-game suspension and pay a $5 million fine for violating the league’s...

The Curious Case of Jesse Lemonier - Revenge of the Birds

During the Cardinals’ woeful 30-12 upset loss to the Detroit Lions last year, it was difficult not to take special note of the edge play of Jesse Lemonier. At the time I did not know much about...

Arizona Cardinals Camp Notebook Running Backs - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury talked about the tough decisions to be made in that room.

The Good and Not So Good from the Final Day of 49ers-Vikings Joint Practices: A Starting Running Back Emerges - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing the best and worst performances from Day 2 of the San Francisco 49ers' joint practices with the Minnesota Vikings when a starting running back emerged.

49ers News: Nick Bosa says Javon Kinlaw can be “super dominant” and brings an “intimidation factor” - Niners Nation

49ers Nick Bosa says Javon Kinlaw can be "super dominant"

49ers news: Brandon Aiyuk calls joint practices with the Vikings “boring” while Nick Bosa dominates - Niners Nation

Nick Bosa was supposedly unblock-able

Around The NFL

Deshaun Watson suspended 11 games, receives largest player fine in NFL history - The Athletic

Deshaun Watson and the NFL agreed on an 11-game suspension, putting an end to the appeal over the length of the Browns quarterback’s suspension handed down by Sue L. Robinson, the league announced Thursday.

NFL preseason 2022 Week 2 takeaways and schedule - Justin Fields sharp in lone drive as Bears cruise

The Bears took care of business to move to 2-0 in the preseason as the Seahawks struggled to figure things out offensively and defensively.

Which NFL teams added new No. 1 wideouts this offseason? Why 12 moves could work out -- or fail

There were more WRs drafted in the first 18 picks this year than ever before, and that came amid major trades and signings. Here's why those moves will work, and why they might not.

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Aug. 18

The New York Jets are "going to do right" by Zach Wilson in his recovery, while New York Giants QB Daniel Jones revealed he had an offseason neck procedure.

Move the Sticks: Deshaun Watson's suspension & pivotal rookies with Lance Zierlein

Bucky Brooks is back with a new episode of Move the Sticks and is joined by NFL Media's Lance Zierlein.

Todd Bowles provides vague update on Tom Brady's return date

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles did not provide a specific return date for Tom Brady while speaking to reporters on Thursday.

Deshaun Watson and his enablers are a perfect marriage of repugnance

The dissonance Thursday between the written statements in response to Watson's NFL punishment and what was actually said in front of microphones suggests utter shamelessness.