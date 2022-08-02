A look at the line a week into camp

The Seattle Seahawks are one week into training camp, and on Tuesday the team is set to hit the practice field in full pads for the first time this season. That will mean it’s the first opportunity for the big guys in the trenches to face off against one another in live reps since the Week 18 win over the Arizona Cardinals to close out the 2021 season.

With that, attention will certainly turn to the revamped offensive line, which is likely to see just a pair of Week 1 starters from the 2021 season, guards Damien Lewis and Gabe Jackson, return in 2022. Gone are both Duane Brown and Brandon Shell, while Ethan Pocic is with the Cleveland Browns and Kyle Fuller expected to battle for one of the depth roles behind Austin Blythe on the interior.

That, of course, leaves the tackle spots to be determined. Or, at least it leaves one starting tackle spot up in the air, as Charles Cross appears to have staked his claim to the left tackle job.

Jake Curhan’s turn to be the starting RT today at Seahawks camp.



So far it’s been him, Stone Forsythe alternating days starting there. Rookie Abe Lucas number 2 RT so far.



Charles Cross entrenched as starting LT from snap 1 of 1st minicamp — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 1, 2022

Second year linemen Stone Forsythe and Jake Curhan battling for the starting spot at right tackle is certainly great for the 2021 class, but obviously many fans would prefer to see 2022 third round pick Abe Lucas get the job. There’s unquestionably a whole lot of training camp left, but for those anxious to see how the starting offensive line plays itself out this season, so far it looks like this:

LT Charles Cross

LG Damien Lewis

C Austin Blythe

RG Gabe Jackson

RT Stone Forsythe/Jake Curhan

Three more practices this week ahead of the mock game at Lumen Field on Saturday, and just two weeks until the first round of roster cuts are due on August 16. So, while training camp just started, the regular season is already right around the corner.