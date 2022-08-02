 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Coby Bryant lighting it up through first week of camp

By John P. Gilbert
NFL Combine Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

One of the positions on the defensive side of the ball which the Seattle Seahawks had to address during the offseason was outside cornerback. Both of the starters from 2021 in Sidney Jones and D.J. Reed were set to hit free agency, and the depth behind those two as starters was lacking.

The number of questions only increased when Reed departed for the New York Jets via free agency, but the Hawks front office did not panic. Instead, they brought back Jones, while adding former Chicago Bear and Pittsburgh Steeler Artie Burns, before selecting Coby Bryant and Tariq Woolen on Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft. So far, at least, Jones and Burns have been given the opportunity to show what they can do, earning the majority of the reps with the first team to this point in camp.

Burns, of course is familiar with the Fangio defense the team is installing this season, having played for Sean Desai in Chicago during the 2021 season, and Woolen is a highly athletic corner with tons of potential due to that athleticism. Bryant, meanwhile, is type of player whose technique and high football IQ allowed him to outperform his athleticism in college. Bryant sports roughly average athleticism when compared to other NFL cornerbacks, though one would have no idea that is the case through the first week of training camp.

Thus, while the obvious caveat is that tasked with covering the likes of Colby Parkinson, Marquise Goodwin and Bo Melton, none of whom are high end NFL receivers, the simple fact is Bryant is delivering so far in camp. Obviously, there’s a whole lot of camp and the entirety of preseason before meaningful football gets played, but there is zero question about the potential Bryant has displayed during the first week of camp, and the excitement that is certain to generate among fans.

